Dopesick Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Dopesick’ is a riveting drama series that takes a look at the exponential rise of opioid addiction in America following the introduction of Purdue Pharma’s drug, OxyContin. The first three episodes unfold over two decades and cover the period from the conceptualization of the drug to the eventual lawsuit that leads to the company’s downfall. However, the heart of the story remains the struggles prosecutors face in building a criminal case against the shrewd company and the effects of the company’s vigorous marketing on the public.

Both these threads will continue to dominate the narrative as characters such as Finnix, Mountcastle, and Betsy find themselves facing the full impact of the opioid crisis in rural America. Naturally, viewers must be eager to watch the compelling show’s next installment. While you wait in anticipation, allow us to share everything you need to know about ‘Dopesick’ episode 4!

Dopesick Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dopesick’ episode 4 will release on October 20, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first three episodes of the show landed on the service on October 13, 2021. The limited series contains eight episodes which are approximately an hour long each.

Where to Watch Dopesick Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Dopesick’ episode 4, you can head to Hulu. Users can stream the new episode starting from the date and time specified above, and a paid subscription to the service is mandatory to watch it. The series will become available on Disney+ as a Star Original outside the USA starting from November 12, 2021.

Dopesick Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Dopesick’ is titled ‘Pseudo-Addiction,’ and it sounds like Purdue Pharma will be cooking up another false narrative to continue boosting the sales of OxyContin. Betsy will be guilt-ridden after the accident in the mines and might lose her job. With her withdrawal symptoms getting worse, she is likely to turn back towards the opioid drug for some comfort.

On the other hand, Finnix could realize that OxyContin is more addictive than Purdue Pharma claims it to be. He might try to speak with Billy to find out answers about the drug’s true nature. Meanwhile, Billy could make a desperate decision to boost his sales numbers and might end up lying to Finnix.

Richard’s desire to introduce OxyContin to the entire world is ambitious, and his cousins/business partners might not agree on some of his decisions. This could lead to some friction among the Sacklers. Mountcastle and Ramseyer have all the data they need about the research and marketing of OxyContin. However, they will have to figure out a way to quickly filter through the data as the narrative around opioid use in the country is rapidly changing.

