Dopesick Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Dopesick‘ takes Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s investigation of Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis in a new direction, but they end up making little progress. The duo searches for a whistleblower among the ranks of Purdue to boost their chances of proving that the senior management of Purdue was aware of OxyContin’s harmful effects on the users. They do find someone willing to help them in the form of former Purdue employee Maureen Sera.

However, as it turns out, Sera herself is an addict. Therefore, her testimony will hold no credit in the court of law. Meanwhile, characters such as Bridget, Finnix, Betsy, and Billy are all fighting their own uphill battles leaving viewers to wonder whether there is a way to put an end to Purdue Pharma’s greed. If you are an avid viewer of the show, we are sure you must be looking forward to the next episode. Here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘Dopesick’ episode 6!

Dopesick Episode 6 Release Date

‘Dopesick’ episode 6 will release on November 2, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The limited series is eight episodes long, and each episode is 57–62 minutes in length. Fresh episodes drop on the service every week on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Dopesick Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Dopesick’ episode 6 by heading over to Hulu. A subscription to the service is mandatory to stream the show in the USA. For folks outside the USA, the series will become available on Disney+ as a Star Original (in select countries) starting from November 12, 2021.

Dopesick Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Dopesick’ is titled ‘Hammer the Abusers.’ The episode will likely focus on Richard’s attempts to maintain his company’s stand that OxyContin is a harmless drug, but that is far from the truth. Richard could create a narrative in the press to promote that Purdue is taking all measures to keep the drug off the hands of those who are abusing it.

Meanwhile, Bridget is likely to continue her aggressive approach towards trying to crack the FDA into helping her implicate Purdue Pharma. However, her personal life is getting affected by the case. Eventually, it will lead to the divorce from her husband, and we could see the genesis of the same in the new episode.

On the other hand, Billy is likely to continue struggling with the dilemma presented to him by his job as he becomes more and more aware of OxyContin’s effects. Seeing Finnix in a bad state struggling with addiction could send Billy to the point of no return. Finnix himself might attempt to stay clean after seeing the downturn in Betsy’s life. Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s search for concrete evidence against Purdue Pharma will also continue.

