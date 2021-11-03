Dopesick Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dopesick‘ provides the audience with a riveting look at America’s Opioid crisis by detailing the struggles of the commoners through characters such as Finnix and Betsy. However, the more enticing elements remain the criminal prosecution of Purdue Pharma for their role in triggering the opioid pandemic by misbranding their drug, OxyContin, as safe and non-addictive. In the sixth episode, DEA Agent Bridget Meyer and prosecutors Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer inch closer to bringing the truth about Purdue in front of the world.

Richard Sackler and his team have proved successful in navigating every hurdle in their path. However, the problems they are about to face will undoubtedly be more than a handful and could lead to the company’s fall from grace. We are sure viewers cannot wait to find out whether Richard and his team emerge out of their legal troubles unscathed or if they face the consequences of their actions. While you wait for the next episode to drop, let’s take a look at what’s in store for ‘Dopesick’ episode 7!

Dopesick Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dopesick’ episode 7 is slated to premiere on November 10, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The limited series contains eight episodes with a runtime of 57–62 minutes each. The final episode will drop on the service a week after the seventh episode.

Where to Watch Dopesick Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Dopesick’ episode 7, head over to Hulu. The episode will become available to subscribers of the service from the date and time given above. The series will also become available outside the USA on Disney+ as a Star Original (in select countries) on November 12, 2021.

Dopesick Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘Dopesick’ is titled ‘Black Box Warning.’ The title refers to the warning label the FDA instructs pharma companies to put on their drugs to indicate the severe risks they pose to users. The title could hint at the beginning of Purdue’s downfall.

Bridget’s investigation is now nearing completion, and she has proof that Purdue’s drug is lethal even when used as prescribed. Richard and his team will have to act swiftly to shut down Bridget’s case. However, it is likely that they will still have to face some repercussions that will affect their business.

On the other hand, Betsy could hit rock bottom with her addiction issues, and her life could fall further apart. Meanwhile, Finnix is likely to continue his recovery, and staying away from the medical field might be his best bet to do so. Therefore, he could try his hand at new activities.

Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s case of criminal misbranding against Purdue Pharma is growing stronger with each passing day and could be further boosted by the testimonies of some surprising faces. One thing is for sure, by the episode’s end, Purdue will find their backs against the wall.

