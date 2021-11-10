Dopesick Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dopesick’ portrays the harsh realities of America’s opioid crisis and underlines the misdoings of Purdue Pharma. In the seventh and penultimate episode of the limited series, we continue to see Purdue flourish while ordinary people like Betsy suffer. Betsy’s addiction claims her life in a tragic and tense moment that highlights the dreadful effects of letting pharmaceutical companies get away with misbranding their drugs.

On the other hand, DEA Agent Bridget fails in holding Purdue responsible despite having substantial evidence against them. Thus, Bridget’s failure sets up the stage for Virginia-based attorneys led by DA Brownlee to bring Purdue to justice. Brownlee, Mountcastle, and Ramseyer have a monumental task at hand, and we are sure viewers must be curious to learn whether they succeed in the next episode. While you eagerly wait for the new episode to drop, allow us to share what’s in store for ‘Dopesick’ episode 8!

Dopesick Finale Release Date

‘Dopesick’ episode 8 will release on November 17, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The episode serves as the finale of the eight-part limited series. Episodes of the series are 57–62 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch Dopesick Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Dopesick’ episode 8 by heading over to Hulu. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream the finale from the date and time stated above. For folks outside the USA, the series will become available on Disney+ as a Star Original (in select countries) on November 12, 2021.

Dopesick Finale Spoilers

The eighth and final episode of ‘Dopesick’ is titled ‘The People vs. Purdue Pharma.’ In the finale, we will see the culmination of Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s case of criminal misbranding against Purdue Pharma. They do not necessarily have the evidence to indict the Purdue top-brass, but DA Brownlee believes that they can come up with something that will sway the grand jury in their favor. In their times of desperate measure, they could turn to Bridget for help and learn about the report she created. The prosecutors might take a lesson from the DEA Agent’s failure and make sure they leave no loose ends.

Meanwhile, Finnix is likely to become a part of the testimonies in the case following Betsy’s death. Finnix could find redemption by helping the prosecutors bring Purdue to justice for their wrongdoings. Finnix could also lead the prosecutors to Billy, who is frustrated at his employers’ lack of regard for patients’ lives. He is hiding a tape that shows how Purdue told its sales reps to get doctors to prescribe more and more OxyContin by using false terms, facts, and studies. The tape could prove to be a piece of important evidence against Purdue. It seems like Purdue will have a difficult time dealing with the various allegations against them. All of this could contribute to Richard’s downfall.

