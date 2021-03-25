Based on the immensely popular strategy video game ‘DOTA’ or Defense of the Ancients (especially ‘DOTA 2’), ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ is a fantasy animated series. It revolves around Davion, the Dragon Knight, who becomes the host of Slyrak the Ember Eldwurm. Davion joins Princess Mirana in her journey to fulfill her clandestine mission. Soon, Davion realizes that he has unwittingly become involved in a grand scheme that includes gods and demons.

Following its premiere in March 2021, ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising its animation style and complex characters. After binge-watching season 1 on Netflix, there are already some speculations about possible future seasons. If you are wondering when ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ season 2 will come out, you’re at the right place. Here’s everything we know!

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Release Date

‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on Netflix on March 25, 2021. It has eight half-hour-long episodes. Netflix Animation produced the series in collaboration with Valve, the company that develops the original video games. South Korean Studio Mir did the animation on the inaugural season.

As for season 2, the producers have not released any official statement on the subject yet. However, the show’s animatic editor, Robert Meyer Burnett, reportedly stated on his ‘Robservations’ YouTube webcast on February 26, 2021, that he had been working on episode 24 at the time. So, it is a real possibility that the show might have at least two more seasons.

Netflix has always eagerly invested in its animated projects. ‘Castlevania,’ one of the most well-known shows on the platform, has released three seasons, with a fourth season on the way. Ultimately, it depends upon how the audience reacts to ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood.’ The series comes with an already in-built large fanbase, so season 1 will undoubtedly draw considerable attention. If the series is renewed within the next few months, expect ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2022.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ season 1, Yuri Lowenthal provides the voice of Davion. The cast also includes Josh Keaton as Bram, Lara Pulver as Princess Mirana, Tony Todd as Slyrak, Troy Baker as Invoker, Alix Wilton Regan as Selemene, Kari Wahlgren as Luna, Anson Mount as Kaden, Stephanie Jacobsen as Drysi, JB Blanc as Terrorblade, and Freya Tingley as Fymryn. All members of the main cast will likely reprise their roles in the prospective season 2.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Davion, while being possessed by Slyrak, gets captured by Kaden, Bram, and other Dragon Knights, who take him to the Dragon Hold. Mirana assumes the leadership of her people. The elves mourn the sudden loss of contact with their goddess, Selemene. Unbeknownst to them, the demon Terrorblade has attacked and defeated Selemene at Invoker’s behest. The season ends as Invoker asks Selemene if she loves him.

In season 2, Damion might gain more control over his powers with the help of Kaden and other Dragon Knights. It might also reveal the true reasons for Invoker’s actions. Mirana might guide her people to the Nightsilver Woods. In the second season, we can also expect Mirana and Damion might eventually reunite.

