DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 4: Renewed or Canceled?

Inspired by the popular MOBA video game titled ‘DOTA’ or ‘Defense of the Ancients (‘DOTA 2’),’ ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ is an action fantasy series developed by Ashley Edward Miller. The show revolves around Davion, a Dragon Knight who is on a mission to save the world from the menace of reckless dragons. However, his life takes an unprecedented turn when he becomes the vessel of an elder dragon known as Slyrak. The incident turns out to be life-changing for Davion and it puts him on a direct collision course with the demon Terrorblade, who plans to recreate the world.

First released on March 25, 2021, ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ has over the years become a popular show and it has received a lot of praise for its unique premise, well-executed world-building, and exceptional story-telling. After the premiere of its third installment, its global fanbase has become has naturally become quite curious to learn about the show’s future. In case, you also wish to learn more about the same, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 4 Release Date

‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ season 3 released in its entirety on August 11, 2022, on Netflix. The latest installment comprises eight episodes each with a runtime of about 30 minutes. The show is produced by Studio Mir and Kaiju Boulevard.

As far as the renewal of the animated dark fantasy series is concerned, Netflix and any other companies involved in the production of the show have not officially commented on its future as of now. However, Ashley Miller, the show’s writer, developer, and executive producer appear to be interested in continuing the story. He has actually indirectly commented about his plans for the show by telling a fan on Twitter that there is still plenty of stories left to tell.

Unfortunately, the renewal of the animation is not entirely dependent on his decision and other parties (which naturally includes Netflix) involved in the production will make the final call based on the response the third season gets. Until now, each season of ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers and if that trend continues, there is a good chance that the show will be renewed.

Netflix usually comments on a show’s renewal or cancellation a few months following its release, so fans will most likely have to wait for a while. The streaming giant has invested heavily in animation over the years, which increases the likelihood of the show’s return especially because of its popularity. Assuming everything goes well and the series is renewed in the coming months, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood season 4 will release sometime in Q2 or Q3 2023.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 4 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 3, Mirana plays a crucial role in an attempt to find Slyrak and even goes as far as tapping a familiar Dragon Knight. Meanwhile, Filomena has to face some harsh truths and in order to find answers, she even goes as far as looking into Mene’s memories. In the ultimate episode, Davion joins hands with her to fight against Invoker.

In season 4, the show is expected to turn its focus toward Mirana and Davion’s child. Their offspring is most likely going to be born as a vessel for all eight Eldwurms. Since Invoker’s has successfully achieved his goals, the future appears to be quite dark. Meanwhile, Filomena is also expected to play a huge role in the upcoming season, especially since her wounds have appeared to have healed.

