In the premiere of ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2, the titular family is tired of Covid-19 restrictions killing their Halloween vibe. So they decide to host an in-house 70s themed dance-off that momentarily distracts them from the perils of reality. But problems soon arise when they learn that Diez might be suffering from an underlying health issue. To know more about the episode, you can skim through our detailed recap. In case you are up to speed with the latest developments, here’s a short preview for ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 2!

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 2 will release on June 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on TLC. As new episodes release every week, you can clear out your schedule for next Tuesday.

Where to Watch Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 2?

You can watch ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 2 on TV by tuning in to TLC at the aforementioned date and time. The episode will subsequently be available to stream on TLC’s official website and the TLC Go app. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can still watch the second episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Others can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 2 titled ‘A What in the Oven?’ will follow the events after Diez’s crucial medical appointment revealing his rare condition called sagittal craniosynostosis. GG will find out about his declining health, which will, in turn, disturb him to the core. Meanwhile, Dallas and Denver will be caught mischievously twinning. Deon, on the other hand, will entertain the possibility of Karen being pregnant. But his excitement will not last long when a piece of bad news comes crashing like a storm consuming the light!

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of the season is titled ‘Derrico Inferno.’ The Derricos are disappointed at the inconvenience caused by the pandemic. Despite countless restrictions and challenges, the family wants to celebrate Halloween. So they host a fun dance-off called ‘Disco with the Derricos’ while abiding by strict safety rules. But trouble arises when they sense something off about their son Diez. The couple has already dealt with the loss of their son Carter, which further intensifies their concern for Diez’s health. The little boy has an oblong head shape, unusual for a human being.

After taking him for a medical examination, the doctors think that he has sagittal craniosynostosis, a rare condition that causes a distorted skull. The couple confronts the news that his condition might result in developmental delay and initiate issues related to coordination. According to the doctors, the best option is surgery. However effective it might be, there are still risks attached, which is why Karen and Deon beg for other alternatives. Moreover, dealing with a sick child is not something new for them, so they are fully aware of all the different ways a simple procedure could go wrong. But is it possible for Diez to recover without an operation? Only the next episode will tell!

Read More: Is Doubling Down With the Derricos Scripted?