In the second episode of ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2, Deon suspects that his wife is pregnant. He notices a slight shift in her behavior, especially when she begins to crave a plateful of pickles. Deon gets excited but not his mother, GG, who is scared about the extra burden of having another kid in the house. If you want to know more, the highlights of the previous episode are enclosed within the recap section. To learn what the next episode has in store, here are all the details for ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 3!

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to release on June 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET on TLC. New episodes roll out on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 3?

To watch ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 3 on TV by tuning in to TLC at the aforementioned timeslot. You will also be able to stream the episode on TLC’s official website and the TLC Go app. Fan without a cable connection can still watch the second episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Others have the option to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 3 titled ‘Oh Baby,’ Karen and Deon will wrap their heads around their pregnancy test results. After Deon’s explosive fallout with GG, there will be a lot of pressure on the duo, but we think they’ll eventually choose to have the baby (or babies). Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for GG, who would unflinchingly stick to her previous opinion about the couple getting pregnant. Meanwhile, Karen will also hear surprising news from South Carolina, and Darian will go along with her gut to discover the truth.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of season 2, titled ‘A What in the Oven?’ follows the family taking in bad news about Diez’s health. They discover that his deformity could lead to problems in the brain. The doctors advise them to see a specialist to map out the possible options they have. As soon as Diez returns home, his twin brother Dior feels a pang of relief. The couple takes the kids out for some ice cream when Karen admits that she feels nauseous. Deon suspects that she is pregnant. But the doctor later mentions that Diez’s condition might show up in the other kids, too, including their future kid if she really is pregnant. The other kids are not aware of Diez’s condition, and GG is panicking over it. But the kids have started to catch up on the signs.

Deon and Karen notice that their kids have started twinning. To teach them a lesson, Deon bakes a pie and mentions that only the children willing to share can eat it. Meanwhile, GG wants to know whether Karen will continue having kids. She hasn’t had a single one in years because her womb seems to be partial towards multiples. So there is a high chance she’ll give birth in twos or threes again, and GG is exhausted at the idea of welcoming more kids into the family. Deon admits that the prospect of having more children makes him feel full. GG points out that his heart will always continue to desire more. However, that does not mean that they should bite more than they can chew. Karen goes to the doctor and discovers that she is pregnant.

