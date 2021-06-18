In the third episode of ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2, Karen goes for a doctor’s appointment that yields unexpected results. GG is still struggling to wrap her head around her pregnancy and is ultimately scared of handling more childcare responsibilities. Darian suspects that her mother is pregnant. For more details about the latest episode, you can head to the recap. Before the next episode releases, here’s what we can expect from ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 4!

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 22, 2021, at 10 pm ET on TLC. New episodes release on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 4?

To watch ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 4 on cable TV, you can tune in to TLC at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch the episode later on TLC’s official website and the TLC Go app. Without a cable connection, you can still opt for live-streaming on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Others can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ season 2 episode 4 titled ‘California Bound,’ Karen and Deon will await the results of Diez’s next appointment. They will be seeing specialists in Los Angeles who would then examine his problem and determine whether he needs skull surgery. Elsewhere, Deon will seek help with childcare as he searches for a nanny. Karen’s second sonogram will possibly confirm her pregnancy or at least declare what’s next for the family. It will also be interesting to see how GG makes peace with the current circumstances.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of season 2 is titled ‘Oh Baby,’ revolves around Deon and Karen’s pregnancy. Although it is a happy moment for the couple, Deon’s mother is disappointed in her son. She worries that having a fifteenth baby will load them with responsibilities they are not ready to handle. She asks him how many children they are planning to have, which sets him off. After confirming the news about their pregnancy, Deon proclaims that The Old Testament motivates them to keep going on. Meanwhile, Karen receives news about her grandmother Meme, presumed to be breathing her last moments.

Since Karen is in the first trimester, she does not visit her, and moments later, she receives news about her passing. Karen goes for her prenatal check-up, and it turns out that she is not having a baby. Her sac is empty, and the doctor tells her to come back for another ultrasound next week. But Darian is psyched at the news of welcoming another baby into the family. She wants to compensate for her previous failure in naming their last child when it was conceived. GG silently deals with the pressure that the situation is bringing upon her. She knows that she will be endowed with babysitting duties once the child is born.

