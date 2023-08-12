Down for Love Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

‘Down for Love’ is a dating reality series based in New Zealand that follows various individuals with Down Syndrome as they try to find love. Many cast members go on dates set up by showrunners to see if the other person is compatible with them. While not everyone was lucky in their search, those who did find their match were ecstatic about the development and certainly seemed to enjoy the whole experience that led them to find love. Given the love that the show’s very first season has received across the world, it is no wonder that people are curious if there will be another season of this heartwarming series. Well, worry not because here is everything that we know about ‘Down for Love’ season 2!

Will Down for Love Season 2 Happen?

‘Down for Love’ season 1 premiered on August 11, 2023, on Netflix. The first installment of the series comprises five episodes, each with a runtime of 46-47 minutes. All the episodes of the premier iteration of the show were released on the same day and were received with open arms by the viewers. However, it was actually first broadcast in New Zealand on TVNZ+. Starting from May 9, 2022, each episode was released weekly every Monday until the finale was aired on June 6, 2022. Many audience members have gushed about the sweetness and romance that is tastefully showcased in the series.

We are glad to share that the show is indeed returning for another season. Not long after the first installment of the series was completely released in New Zealand on TVNZ+, Attitude Pictures, the organization behind the show, released a casting call for the second season. This announcement was posted on Instagram on October 12, 2022, much to the joy of the fans of the series. In the caption of the announcement post, the company mentioned, “If you live with Down Syndrome or another intellectual disability and you are looking for the love of your life, want to explore local dating options, or learn the tools to woo your future partner – Attitude Pictures would love to hear from you!”

The company posted A similar post on January 18, 2023, indicating that the show’s second season was still on the table and the casting was still open. The series’ first season covered a period that lasted for several months, as indicated by the show’s reveal that Leisel Shepherd and Brayden Pettigrew had been in a relationship for over eight months before the latter’s 21st birthday. As such, it is likely that the second season’s production might also take a similar amount of time.

In the show’s second season, the viewers are likely to be introduced to several new faces, as evident by the casting calls that Attitude Pictures has made regarding the same. While their blossoming love stories will undoubtedly be a delight to explore, it is also possible that the showrunners might also shed light on the stars’ lives from the series’ first iteration. There is already much curiosity in the fans’ minds about what their favorites from season 1 are up to these days, which will likely be addressed in the show’s upcoming installment.

The confirmed second iteration of the dating show will likely take some time to release. Some of the factors that will probably affect the date at which the sophomore installment will be released include the cohesive stories that the showrunners seem inclined to tell and the fact that the casting was yet to be finalized until the start of 2023. Considering these factors, we believe that the ‘Down for Love’ season 2 will likely air sometime in Q3 2024.

