Dr. Brain Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dr. Brain’ is a South Korean sci-fi thriller drama series that tells the story of a brilliant brain scientist named Sewon, who creates a method in which the brain of a living person can be synced with that of the deceased or a coma patient. After learning that tragedies that happened with his family are not what they seem, Sewon decides to use his invention to look into the memories of his coma patient wife. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dr. Brain Episode 2 Release Date

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 2 is set to premiere in the US on November 3, 2021, (November 4, South Korea and globally) at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season comprises six episodes, which are slated to air every Wednesday (Thursday, South Korea, and globally).

Where to Watch Dr. Brain Episode 2 Online?

‘Dr Brain’ episode 2 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘Dr. Brain’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

‘Dr. Brain Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2 or ‘Chapter 2,’ Sewon might find himself deep within his wife’s subconsciousness and will hear her pleas about saving their son. The police likely consider Sewon a suspect in Junki Lin’s murder and will visit the facility where Jaeyi is kept. Later, he will meet up with the private detective and hire him to find more information about Lin and Jaeyi. Sewon might figure out that the young girl he saw was Lin’s daughter. He and the detective might visit Lin’s old home to see what they can find there. Sewon will unearth the corpse of his family’s cat on the property and decide to sync his brain with the dead animal.

Dr. Brain Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 or ‘Chapter 1’ begins by depicting Sewon as a child. His mother feels overwhelmed about taking care of a child who has Autism Spectrum Disorder. After his mother died in a tragic accident, Sewon grows up to become a prominent brain scientist.

It is revealed that Sewon experienced even more tragic incidents later in his life. His son seemingly died in a fire and his wife is in a coma. He creates a method that allows living individuals to sync their brains with the deceased or a coma patient. After learning his wife might have been involved with a person who is now dead, Sewon finds the other man’s corpse and syncs his brain to it. He subsequently starts getting hallucinations. A young girl appears and tells him that his son is still alive. The episode ends as Sewon syncs his brain with his wife to find out what happened to her and their son.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas