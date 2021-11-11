Dr. Brain Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dr. Brain’ is a sci-fi thriller drama series that tells the story of a brain scientist, Sewon Koh, who develops a method to sync his brain with that of another person. He later discovers that it works better if the subject is dead. He finds out that his wife, who is in a coma, was in an intimate relationship with a man named Junki Lim, and the other man is now dead. He then syncs his brain with Junki and finds out that his son Doyoon might be alive. He recalls his wife’s incoherent ramblings about the same thing and starts to believe her for the first time. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dr. Brain Episode 3 Release Date

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 3 is set to premiere in the US on Friday, November 19, 2021 (Saturday, November 19, South Korea and globally) at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. The show’s first season comprises six episodes.

Where to Watch Dr. Brain Episode 3 Online?

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 3 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘Dr. Brain’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

‘Dr. Brain Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, or ‘Chapter 3,’ Sewon might realize that private detective Kangmu Lee is the manifestation of the memories of his first subject, the real Kangmu Lee. This might lead to an existential crisis for the latter, who had no idea he wasn’t real. Meanwhile, Namil will be told that his boss will like to see him. The two killers might confront Sewon. As he is trying to escape, Jiun and her partner will arrive, and one of the assassins will die in the ensuing shootout.

While she will be initially skeptical when Sewon tells her about brain syncing, Jiun will eventually be convinced. She will let him perform it on the body of the dead assassin, hoping to find Seejin before it’s too late.

Dr. Brain Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 or ‘Chapter 2’ begins by depicting what Sewon experiences when he syncs his brain with his comatose wife. Realizing how erratic and dangerous it is, he decides to suspend the use of live subjects for now. He hires Kangmu to find more about his wife’s relationship with Junki and about Junki’s daughter Seejin, who seems to know that Doyoon is alive. Sewon and Kangmu visit Junki’s house, where Sewon’s memory of Junki’s death flashes in his mind. He finds his son’s cat dead in Junki’s yard and takes it to the lab to sync his brain with the animal. Elsewhere, the professional assassins, who killed Junki, abduct Seejin, her grandmother, and her uncle.

Sewon finds a car plate number in the cat’s memory and contacts Jiun to ask her to look it up. She does, and it is revealed that the car belongs to Kangmu.

