Dr. Brain Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dr. Brain’ is a South Korean sci-fi thriller drama series. It revolves around Dr. Sewon Koh, a brain scientist who creates a method with which he can sync the brain of the living with the dead. Sewon’s wife, Jaeyi Jung, is in a coma after attempting suicide, whereas his son, Doyoon, is believed to have died in a fire. However, after accessing the memories of his wife’s secret lover, Sewon discovers that Doyoon might be alive and embarks on a dangerous journey to find him. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Dr. Brain.’

Dr. Brain Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 4 is set to premiere in the US on Thursday, November 25, 2021 (Friday, November 26, South Korea) at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. The show’s first season comprises six episodes.

Where to Watch Dr. Brain Episode 4 Online?

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 4 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘Dr. Brain’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Dr. Brain Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled ‘Chapter 4,’ Seejin might provide Sewon with a drawing that shows where she last saw Doyoon. Both the police and the other assassin will start looking for Namil. On Kangmu’s suggestion, Sewon will go back to the last known location of his son: the house where he supposedly died. Once there, Taegu’s memories might reveal to him that the assassins switched his son with another young boy before setting fire to the house.

Meanwhile, the other assassin will torture Namil’s mother to get information about Namil’s whereabouts. Sewon might dig out what is supposed to be his son’s coffin to get proof that his son isn’t dead. Secretary Yoon might visit Jaeyi Jung.

Dr. Brain Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3 or ‘Chapter 3,’ Sewon realizes that private investigator Kangmu Lee is not a real person. The real Kangmu Lee was killed by the same two assassins that murdered Junki. The Kangmu Lee Sewon sees in front of him is a manifestation of Sewon’s consciousness. The late private investigator was also Sewon’s first test subject.

Meanwhile, Sewon’s colleague, Namil, escapes from the town. When Sewon tries to contact him, the assassins come after the former. Using Mika’s memories, Sewon tries to subdue the assassins. The police arrive, and in the ensuing shootout, one of the assassins dies.

Sewon tries to tell Jiun about his research, but she initially doesn’t believe him and arrests him. But eventually, she realizes that Sewon has no reason to lie to her. She subsequently releases Sewon, who proceeds to sync his brain with the dead assassin and discovers that Heejin is still alive. The assassin, Taegu Lee, placed the young girl under the care of his girlfriend before embarking on his mission.

Sewon then accompanies Jiun and her partner to retrieve Heejin. He is proven right, and the girlfriend did have Heejin, but she has since escaped. A massive search is launched to find the young girl. The day turns into evening, and still, there is no sign of her. Eventually, using his feline abilities, Sewon finds her.

