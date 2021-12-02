Dr. Brain Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dr. Brain’ is a South Korean sci-fi thriller series that revolves around Sewon Koh, a brilliant brain scientist who invents a method of syncing the brain of the living with that of the deceased. After discovering that his son Doyoon, who was thought to have been killed in a fire, is still alive, Sewon embarks on a perilous journey to find his son. He receives help from Jiun, a police officer who initially investigates Sewon for the murder of his wife’s lover, Junki Lim. However, she later realizes that Sewon is a victim of a large conspiracy. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dr. Brain Finale Release Date

‘Dr. Brain’ episode 6, which is the finale, is set to premiere in the US on Friday, December 10, 2021 (Saturday, December 11, South Korea) at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. The episode is set to conclude the first season of ‘Dr. Brain.’

Where to Watch Dr. Brain Finale Online?

‘Dr. Brain’ finale can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘Dr. Brain’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Dr. Brain Finale Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, or ‘Chapter 6,’ Sewon will be able to convince Jaeyi that she is in a coma and help him find their son. However, if she fails to access her memories, Jaeyi will sacrifice herself so that Sewon can sync his brain with hers when she is dead and find the information he needs more easily.

Later, with Namil’s help, Sewon will recreate the condition in which he synced his brain with Kangmu. This time, he will discover that his wife didn’t commit suicide; Yoon murdered her. However, before he could do that, Jaeyi gathered information about Doyoon’s possible location in a pen drive and hid it in their home.

Dr. Brain Episode 6 Recap

Episode 5, or ‘Chapter 5,’ begins as Sewon discovers Dr. Myung, the man who virtually raised him following his mother’s death, is involved in Doyoon’s disappearance. He tries to escape through the balcony, but the doctor and two male nurses catch up to him. Accessing Mika’s skills, Sewon jumps and manages to end up on his feet.

Meanwhile, Jiun and her partner arrive at a temple in Hapchen searching for Namil, as does the assassin. The latter finds Namil first and is about to kill him when Jiun’s partner appears, and the two men begin fighting. Namil runs away and comes across Jiun. When they go back together, they find that Jiun’s partner is dead and the assassin has fled.

Later, just as Jiun interrogates Namil, Sewon confronts Myung and learns what happened to him after he left for California. There, he assembled a team of scientists, including Namil, and experimented on homeless people with the backing of a mysterious sponsor. However, police found out about it, prompting all of them to return. In South Korea, they stole Sewon’s research to develop a machine with which human consciousness can be transferred to an AI.

Myung reveals to Sewon that he is dying and wants to transfer his consciousness into Doyoon’s brain. Sewon is horrified as he realizes that Doyoon will cease to exist if he lets this happen. He tries to attack Myung, but Secretary Yoon injects him with a sedative concoction, knocking him out. Elsewhere, the police search for the second assassin, who survives an attack himself when three other killers try to take him out on Yoon’s orders. The episode ends as Sewon once more syncs his brain with Jaeyi’s, hoping that she will know where their son is.

Read More: Where Is Dr. Brain Filmed?