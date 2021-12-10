Dr. Brain Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on a webtoon by Hongjacga, ‘Dr. Brain’ is a South Korean sci-fi series created by Kim Jee-woon. It revolves around Sewon Koh, a brilliant brain scientist whose life has been mired in one tragedy after another. He lost his mother when he was still a child. His son, Do-yoon, apparently died in a fire. This was followed by his wife’s apparent attempt to die by suicide. He develops a ground-breaking method of connecting his brain with that of the deceased and almost accidentally learns about a conspiracy involving his family.

Following its release, the thriller series mainly received positive reviews, with the critics praising its execution of the complex premise and performances by the main cast. If you have watched the first season and want to know whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Dr. Brain,’ we got you covered.

Dr. Brain Season 2 Release Date

‘Dr. Brain’ season 1 premiered on November 4, 2021, on Apple TV+ and aired six episodes before concluding on December 10, 2021. Each episode runs for about an hour.

As for season 2, here is what you need to know. Neither the Apple executives nor the show creators have made any announcement yet regarding the development of a second season. However, in recent years, the popularity of South Korean entertainment has witnessed a meteoric rise with the introduction of music groups such as BTS, the release of the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ and the survival game thriller series ’Squid Game.’

So, there was already an in-built audience eager to consume entertainment content coming out of South Korea even before ‘Dr. Brain’ was released. Even though the Apple TV+ show ultimately hasn’t replicated the viewership number of the megahit ‘Squid Game,’ it’s still an overwhelming success among critics and fans alike.

Launched in 2019, Apple TV+ is a relatively new streaming service and has garnered a reputation for supporting its creators. Since ‘Dr. Brain’ is their first original non-English scripted program, there is a high probability that the streamer would like to cash in on its success. The series differs significantly from Hongjacga’s original work, but the webtoon is currently ongoing. So, there is content for the show to potentially explore in future seasons. Taking all of this into consideration, we can expect ‘Dr. Brain’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Dr. Brain Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Dr. Brain’ stars Lee Sun-kyun (Sewon), Moon Sung-keun (Dr. Myung), Lee Yoo-young (Jaeyi Jung), Park Hee-soon (Kangmu Lee), Seo Ji-hye (Lieutenant Jiun Choi), Lee Jae-won (Namil Hong), and Teo Yoo (Secretary Yoon). Additionally, the cast of the genre-bending series includes Mina An (Yoojin), Jung Si-on (Koh Do-yoon), Lee Joo Won (The Fixer), and Um Tae-Goo (Tae-Gu). Jung Si-on and Lee Joo Won will not appear in the prospective season 2 beyond flashback scenes because their respective characters are dead.

While the on-screen characters of Park Hee-soon, Lee Yoo-young, and probably Moon Sung-keun are also dead, they now seem to be manifested personalities within Sewon’s mind. So, they, along with the rest of the cast, will reprise their roles if there is a sophomore season. Moreover, new cast members might be added if the show expands its universe.

Dr. Brain Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Sewon, Namil, and Jiun infiltrate Dr. Myung’s secret facility, where he is set to transfer his consciousness into Do-yoon’s body. As Jiun hunts down the Fixer, Sewon syncs his brain with that of his son and forcefully removes Dr. Myung from there. They return to the physical world just before Dr. Myung’s machine explodes. It is revealed that Jaeyi is now a manifestation within Sewon’s mind. The season ends as Dr. Myung seemingly emerges from Sewon’s consciousness and apparently has the powers he had when his and Sewon’s brains were synced.

In the prospective season 2, Sewon might gain telekinetic abilities that the manifestation of Dr. Myung now possesses. It’s possible that Sewon will travel to the US to find out more about Dr. Myung’s mysterious backer. Meanwhile, Secretary Yoon will probably seek vengeance for what happened to his boss.

