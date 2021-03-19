Based on a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction anime. It revolves around science prodigy Senku Ishigami, who wakes up 3,700 years after a strange flash turned almost all humanity into stone. As the series progresses, Senku finds allies and revives others in the hopes of bringing back human civilization. The anime premiered on July 5, 2019. ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 11 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 11, titled ‘Prologue of Dr. Stone,’ is set to premiere on March 25, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. It will be the final episode of the season. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

Viewers can watch 1st season on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Senku de-petrifies Tsukasa’s sister Mirai with the revival fluid. Sometime before the petrification, she was declared brain dead after a car accident. But as Senku correctly predicts, the revival fluid also wakes her up from the coma. After some of the dynamites go missing, Homura escapes her captivity with Yo’s help. When someone detonates dynamites inside the miracle cave, Senku realizes who is responsible and rushes to warn Tsukasa. He is almost too late as Tsukasa gets stabbed by Hyoga while protecting his sister. Senku tries to catch Tsukasa before the latter falls into the river but gets pushed alongside him by Hyoga.

Later, Hyoga offers Senku and Tsukasa the reasons for his actions. He fervently believes that humanity has been given a second chance and must not waste it on the undeserving. He tells Senku that the world can’t sustain 7 billion people. Senku replies that while Hyoga’s solution is logical, it is not exhilarating. He and a severely wounded Tsukasa continue to fight Hyoga, but the latter’s victory seems inevitable. However, Senku manages to render Hyoga unconscious with a taser he has built. In episode 11, Senku might petrify Tsukasa to save his life after the fatal wound that the martial artist received in his battle with Hyoga.

