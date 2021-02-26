Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction anime show. It predominantly revolves around Senku Ishigami, a science prodigy who wakes up 3,700 years after a cataclysmic incident that turned almost all humanity into stone. Now, with the help of other optimists like him, Senku sets out on an incredible path to bring human civilization back.

The anime originally premiered on July 5, 2019. Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 8 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 8, titled ‘Final Battle,’ is set to premiere on March 4, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

Viewers can watch 1st season on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, the Kingdom of Science celebrates Chrome’s safe return. Senku tells his associates that he plans to attack the Miracle Cave with the Steam Gorilla. The Empire of Might still significantly outnumbers the Kingdom of Science. So, Gen and Senku start implementing their earlier plan. Gen impersonates Lillian Weinberg and declares that the US is back. This convinces many of Tsukasa’s associates to switch sides.

While conversing with Ukyo, Senku figures out that it was the other man who helped Chrome escape from the cell. Senku promises the former SDF Navy officer that no one will die in the battle before the latter joins the Kingdom of Science. Taiju and Yuzuriha finally reunite with Senku. Meanwhile, Tsukasa discovers the mobile device buried in what is supposed to be Senku’s grave. In episode 8, the war for the Miracle Cave might finally take place.

