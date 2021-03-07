Based on a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction anime that has quickly become a favorite of teachers and students alike because of the fun away it encourages its viewers to learn about science. The story revolves around science prodigy Senku Ishigami, who wakes up 3,700 years after a cataclysmic incident that has turned almost all humanity into stone and discovers that the world he knew and loved doesn’t exist any longer. With the support of many like-minded individuals, he begins the towering work of bringing back human civilization.

The anime originally premiered on July 5, 2019. Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 9 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 9, titled ‘To Destroy and to Save,’ is set to premiere on March 11, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

Viewers can watch 1st season on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 8 begins with a flashback to Senku’s revival. Before what is supposed to be the final battle, he and Taiju look back on everything that has gotten them to this point, including the year-long separation. Meanwhile, while mourning for presumably dead Yo, Tsukasa finds Senku’s telephone and starts to get an inclination of what is happening. With his exceptional hearing, Ukyo keeps a tap on Tsukasa and Hyoga while the rest of the Kingdom of Science begin their work.

Gen, Senku, and Chrome run through most of the traps that the Empire of Might has built in front of the Miracle Cave with Steam Gorilla before getting toppled on the last one. Magma and Chrome use the sonic-canon bomb to take out a group of Tsukasa’s associates. After losing one of the sonic bombs, Taiju uses his voice against the copper amplifier to create a makeshift bomb, which neutralizes the last line of defense.

While the Kingdom of Science completes the mission in 20 seconds as they wanted to, Tsukasa and Hyoga arrive with reinforcement. A jab from Hyoga’s spear severely wounds Ukyo. The episode ends as Senku goes to fetch the revival fluid while Tsukasa and associates attack the Kingdom of Science’s determined members. In episode 9, the conflicting ideologies that Senku and Tsukasa represent will be tested against each other as both sides desperately fight for dominance.

