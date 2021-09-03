‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a comedy TV anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja. The series revolves around Kobayashi, a stoic corporate worker who helps a dragon named Tohru on one of her drunken excursions. Moved by her selfless actions, Tohru decides to become her maidservant to repay her for her kindness and compassion.

However, she unknowingly ends up attracting other entities and dragons in Kobayashi’s life, and it marks the beginning of a hilarious journey that has made fans all over the world. The second season of the show was released on July 8, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 episode 10 titled ‘Kanna’s Summer Vacation (Bilingual Broadcasting?!)’ will premiere on September 9, 2021, in Japan. It will air on ABC, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11 at various times. Kyoto Animation has developed the series with Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helming the directorial team and Yuka Yamada overseeing the scripts.

Miku Kadowaki has designed the characters while the responsibility to music composition is shouldered by Masumi. The opening theme song, “Ai no Supreme,” is performed by Fhána, and the ending theme song, “Maid with Dragons❤︎,” is sung by Super Chorogonzu.

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2?

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. You can also stream the latest episodes on VRV. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the show on Wakanim. Bilibili also has the fantasy series in its catalog.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, disappointed by the poor working conditions and lack of work-life balance, Elma decides to raise her voice and file a complaint. She takes Kobayashi’s advice and comes up with a brilliant report that criticizes the present system and also outlines the changes that should be made. Unfortunately, her best efforts hardly have any impact as the executive director always finds a way to say no to her demands. Later she finds support from Tohru, who just wants Kobayashi to get back home early, but countless efforts to get employees to support her demands fall on deaf ears, and she has to give up.

The following day, when she is enjoying her day off, she hears a knock at the door and finds Kanna and her friends. They give her a letter written by Tohru, who requests Elma to take them camping. With nothing else planned for the day except to eat sweets, Elma decides to take the children out. However, while she is relaxing near a river, the children suddenly go into the forest without telling her anything. Elma fears that if anything happens to them, then Tohru will always criticize her for being unreliable. But the children luckily return to the camping spot on their own.

At the end of the episode, Elma and Tohru have a duel where the former opens up about missing the latter and expresses her desire to be friends like old days. It moves Tohru, and the two happily leave their tumultuous past behind and give themselves a new start. Episode 10 will focus on Kanna’s summer vacation. She may do something exciting but will probably put Kobayashi and others in some trouble. Meanwhile, Tohru and Elma will finally be able to spend time as they used to back in the day before their relationship went sour.

