Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a comedy TV anime. It follows corporate employee Kobayashi, who meets the chaos dragon Tooru while being out on a drunken stroll and ends up inviting her to her home. Tooru subsequently becomes Kobayashi’s maid, and a grand adventure begins for the two. Season 1 of the anime aired from January 12, 2017, to April 6, 2017, and comprises 13 episodes. An original video animation or OVA, titled ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Valentine, Soshite Onsen! – Amari Kitai Shinaide Kudasai,’ aired on September 20, 2017. Season 2 premiered on July 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 (also known as ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S’ or ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S’) episode 11, titled ‘Premium Seat (No Extra Charge),’ is set to premiere on September 16, 2021, in Japan. It will be available at various times on ABC, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. Studio Kyoto Animation developed the series, with Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helming the directorial team and Yuka Yamada leading the writing staff. Miku Kadowaki handled the character designs while Masumi Itou provided the music. Fhána sang the opening theme track, “Ai no Supreme,” and Super Chorogonzu sang the ending theme track, “Maid with Dragons❤︎.”

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2?

Viewers outside Asia can catch the episodes on Crunchyroll with original Japanese subtitles and English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese subtitles. Season 2 is also available on VRV (English subtitles) and Wakanim (French subtitles). The anime is available on Bilibili in certain regions of Asia.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Kanna runs away from home after a fight with Kobayashi and ends up flying to New York and soon realizes that people in this strange land speak a different language and use a different type of money. She uses magic to communicate with the natives. While that takes care of one issue, she still doesn’t have any money and is quite hungry.

Kanna befriends a girl named Chloe, whom she saves from a group of kidnappers. It is revealed that Chloe comes from a rich family. She pays for their meal. Kanna finally realizes that she was wrong in her fight with Kobayashi and is now ready to go home. Chloe, who is also a runaway, feels homesick as well. When Chloe gets kidnapped once more, Kanna turns into a dragon and rescues her. She takes Chloe back to her home before returning to Japan.

In the second part of the episode, Kanna goes grocery shopping with Kobayashi. They spend the entire day together, with Kobayashi trying her best to keep up with Kanna’s insatiable curiosity. Suddenly, the intolerable heat of the summer goes away, and rain starts to fall, drenching them both. In episode 12, the quiet lives of Kobayashi and Tooru might get rattled because of a new arrival. Kanna will attend a party at a friend’s home.

Read More: Best Yuri Anime