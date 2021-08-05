Based on Coolkyousinnjya’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a slice of life fantasy TV anime. The series revolves around Kobayashi, a kind and compassionate woman who lives alone and is preoccupied with her hectic lifestyle as a corporate employee. However, her lonely and monotonous life takes an unprecedented turn when she rescues a dragon named Tooru while on a drunken excursion. Her selfless actions touch the dragon’s heart, who decides to move in with Kobayashi and become her maidservant.

However, when the two begin to live together, Tooru’s dragon aura attracts more of her kind, and soon the lonely corporate employee finds herself with several new friends. After the conclusion of season 1 on April 6, 2017, season 2 premiered on July 8, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 episode 6 titled ‘Uncanny Relationships (One Side Is a Dragon)’ is all set to premiere on August 12, 2021, in Japan. It will air on ABCM Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11 at various times. Studio Kyoto Animation has developed the series with Yuka and Yamada leading the writing staff. Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helm the directorial team. The series’ music is composed by Masumi Itou, and the characters are designed by Miku Kadowaki. Fhána has performed the opening theme track “Ai no Supreme” while the ending theme song “Maid with Dragons ❤︎” is sung by Super Chorogonzu.

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Dragon Maid’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to stream the anime with original Japanese audio and Italian, Spanish, English, and Portuguese subtitles. The latest episodes are also available on VRV. In Scandinavian countries, fans of the fantasy series can watch the show on Wakanim.

Dragon Maid Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, just when Elma and Tooru begin to argue with one another, Kobayashi points that they fight every time they meet. When she asks what their first meeting was like, Tooru explains that she visited a kingdom a long time ago where Elma was honored as the Priestesses of the Holy seas because of her mysterious powers. However, Tooru immediately understood that she was manipulating the naive villagers by using her abilities.

Although she did help them get rid of a great many conflicts, in her pursuit of power and comfort, Elma unknowingly ended up creating a class-based society with disparities. Therefore, Tooru breaks her beautiful castle and challenges her to let go of the tasty food and comforts since she can’t live with humans for all eternity. Elma does not like her criticism, and the two have a fierce fight.

After that, Elma decides to return to the harmony faction’s base and does not get involved with humans again. Later in the episode, Tooru helps Ilulu find a job at a candy store where she meets a schoolboy named Aida Taketo. He helps her get used to the work, and the two spend some time together. Ilulu later confesses that she likes him.

She explains that she wanted to work at the candy shop because she loves kids, and it was the only job that allowed her to remain close to them. In episode 6, Ilulu and Aida may end up in some embarrassing situation while working at the shop. Kobayashi’s colleagues at the office may complain about short lunch breaks, and they may find some new place to eat.

