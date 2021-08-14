Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a comedy TV anime with distinctive yuri and fantasy elements. It tells the story of corporate employee Kobayashi, who meets chaos dragon Tooru and lets her stay at her apartment. Soon, other dragons and entities start showing up at Kobayashi’s doorsteps, making her once peaceful life busy and eventful. Season 1 of the anime aired from January 12, 2017, to April 6, 2017, and comprises 13 episodes. An original video animation or OVA, titled ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Valentine, Soshite Onsen! – Amari Kitai Shinaide Kudasai,’ aired on September 20, 2017. Season 2 premiered on July 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 (also known as ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S’ or ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S’) episode 7, titled ‘Common Sense (It’s Different For Everyone),’ is set to premiere on August 19, 2021, in Japan. It will be available at various times on ABC, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. Studio Kyoto Animation developed the series, with Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helming the directorial team and Yuka Yamada leading the writing staff. Miku Kadowaki handled the character designs while Masumi Itou provided the music. Fhána sang the opening theme track, “Ai no Supreme,” and Super Chorogonzu sang the ending theme track, “Maid with Dragons❤︎.”

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2?

Viewers outside Asia can catch the episodes on Crunchyroll with original Japanese subtitles and English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese subtitles. Season 2 is also available on VRV (English subtitles) and Wakanim (French subtitles). The anime is available on Bilibili in certain regions of Asia.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Shouta becomes exasperated, believing that Lucoa doesn’t respect him. He comes up with various plans to get back at her, but each time, he is the one that ends up being a victim. He runs into Tooru and asks her and Kobayashi about Lucoa’s weakness. When he reveals why he is asking these questions, Tooru tells him that Lucoa already respects him. The dragoness in question arrives and takes Shouta back home. As they walk together, Lucoa admits that her greatest fear is losing her home once more.

Meanwhile, Takiya tries to convince Fafnir to stay out of the apartment with his parents coming to town, but the latter refuses. Eventually, they decide to resolve the situation through gaming. When one of their classmates tells Saikawa and Kanna about his grand adventure on the riverside, the two girls decide to do the same. Saikawa spots Elma in her dragoness form, but Kanna convinces her that what she saw is CGI. In episode 7, Tooru might decide to teach Kanna and Ilulu the Recognition Inhibitor Spell. Elma might try to bring changes to the office.

