‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ or ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ is a comedy TV anime based on Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja. The show centers upon Kobayashi, a hard-working and sincere corporate worker who saves a dragon named Tohru by removing a holy sword from her back. In order to express her gratitude, she becomes the personal maid of the compassionate protagonist and starts living with her.

However, her presence brings dragons and other entities into Kobayashi’s life and makes it far more interesting than it was once used to be. After the conclusion of season 1 on April 6, 2017, the second season premiered on July 8, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 episode 7 titled ‘The World’s Only (Insert Phrase You Like Here)’ is going to get released on August 26, 2021, in Japan. It will air on ABC, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11 at various times. The Japanese animation studio Kyoto Animation has developed the series with Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helming the directorial team and Masumi Itou handling the music composition. Yuka Yamada has overseen the scripts, and the characters are designed by Miku Kadowaki. The opening theme song, “Ai no Supreme,” is performed by Fhána, while the ending theme song, “Maid with Dragons❤︎,” is sung by Super Chorogonzu.

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2?

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 is accessible on Crunchyroll. Fans can head here to stream the show with English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese subtitles and original Japanese audio. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. People from Scandinavian countries can watch their favorite show on Wakanim with French subtitles. The anime is also accessible on Wakanim.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Fafnir meets Quetzalcoatl and asks her for help with the manga that he is writing. He wants to use her as a model to design the characters because the previous year, his textbooks failed to garner any attention because of a lack of artwork. Quetzalcoatl agrees to help him in every possible way she can and even maker her own book of her cosplay pictures to later sell in the market with Fafnir. Quite surprisingly, her and Takiya’s books are immediately sold while Fafnir fails to get anyone interested in his manga like the previous year.

Meanwhile, Tooru is conflicted about the human urge to sleep and is shocked to learn that even Elma has adapted herself somehow and goes to bed every day like other people. However, after a discussion with Kobayashi, she realizes that she only needs to conform to other people’s way of living to get some rest and ends up falling asleep after a long time. At school, Kanna finds a fairy from another world and brings him home, where she uses a portal to sends the grateful creature back to where he originally came from. In episode 8, Kanna may do something adventurous while Illulu will get close to Aida. Kobayashi may face some difficulties at work, and Elma will probably help her out.

