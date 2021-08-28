Based on Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a comedy TV anime. It follows a hard-working and sincere corporate worker named Kobayashi who accidentally encounters Tohru, a dragon in desperate need of help. She removes a holy sword from her back and saves Tohru from a lot of misery and pain.

Indebted to Kobayashi’s compassion and kindness, the dragon decides to become her personal maid and eventually ends up attracting other entities and dragons into her life. After the conclusion of season 1 on April 6, 2017, the second season of the show was released on July 8, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 episode 9 titled ‘There Are Various Reasons Behind It (It’s Full of Elma)’ is all set to release on September 2, 2021, in Japan. It will air on ABC, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, and BS11 at different times. The series is developed by Kyoto Animation, with Tatsuya Ishihara and Yasuhiro Takemoto helming the directorial team and Yuka Yamada leading the writing staff.

The characters are designed by Miku Kadowaki, while Masumi Itou has handled the series’ music composition. Fhána has performed the opening theme song, “Ai no Supreme,” and the ending theme song, “Maid with Dragons❤︎,” is sung by Super Chorogonzu.

Where to Watch Dragon Maid Season 2?

You can watch ‘Dragon Maid’ season 2 on Crunchyroll. The new episodes are also accessible on VRV. In Scandinavian countries, the anime is accessible on Wakanim with French subtitles. Bilibili also has the series in its catalogs.

Dragon Maid Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, Shouta plans to surprise his father with a talisman on Father’s Day. He begins to make one on his own, but unfortunately, his magic does not seem to work. After several failed attempts, he asks for advice from Fafnir and his roommate, who tell him to have the approach of a game developer. The problem-solving method works, and Shouta gifts his father the talisman on Father’s day just as he wanted. Meanwhile, Kobayashi falls sick and misses her office. Her condition worries Tooru, who takes advice from everyone she knows to ensure that she nurses her well.

However, after overthinking the whole scenario, she returns to her own world and gets back with some medicines that are proven to be effective. However, because of their side effects, Kobyashi ends up developing the physical and behavioral traits of a cat. Later Ilulu finds an abandoned doll at the shop and decides to return it to whomever it belongs. The doll triggers past memories, and she recalls that in her childhood, she had once abandoned a doll behind- a decision she regrets to this day. With the help of Kobayashi and Tooru, she eventually finds the girl who had left the doll at the shop and gives it back to her. In episode 9, Elma may find herself in some serious trouble. Meanwhile, Ilulu may continue to flirt with Aida.

