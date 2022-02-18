Dream Raider Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

HBO Asia’s science-fiction series ‘Dream Raider’ revolves around Professor Cheng and his daughter An-Ya, who join detective Li Xiao to solve a series of perplexing crimes in which the victims’ minds are hacked. Cheng and An-Ya use dream raiding technology, which opens a gateway to one’s dreamscape, to find out the truths behind several enigmatic crimes and occurrences that unravel in the city one after the other.

HBO Asia’s first sci-fi series, the show originally premiered in August 2020 in Asia, prior to its US release in February 2022. The Taiwanese series garnered immense acclaim from critics and audiences alike, especially for its engrossing narrative, production design, and performances. After an awe-inspiring first season, admirers of the show and science-fiction genre must be looking forward to its sophomore installment. On that note, here’s everything you need to know!

Dream Raider Season 2 Release Date

‘Dream Raider’ season 1 released in its entirety in the United States on February 17, 2022, on HBO Max. Prior to its US release, season 1 premiered on August 16, 2020, in Asia. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of around 45 minutes each.

As far as the second round is concerned, here’s what we know. HBO Asia or HBO Max has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Dream Raider’ for season 2. However, the renewal of the sci-fi show is indeed possible. The first season of the series ends with an astounding revelation, leaving scope for a second installment. The inaugural season also leaves several questions concerning the fates of the principal characters unanswered, including the potential relationship of Li Xiao and An-Ya.

According to Ellen Wu, who portrays one of the protagonists Cheng An-Ya, the series definitely has potential for the second season. In an interview given after its Asian release, the actress expressed her wish to see her character’s relationship with her father explored in the future. If the show manages to garner impressive viewership on HBO Max, the decision to renew the show may become a no-brainer. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Dream Raider’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Dream Raider Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the inevitable return of the three lead performers, Shih-Sian Wang (Cheng Tian-Li), Weber Yang (Li Xiao), and Ellen Wu (Cheng An-Ya). We can expect Aggie Hsieh (Che Na), Cheng-Chun Chung (Xie Xiao-Yu), Tzu-Chiang Wang (Captain Zhang), Bella Wu (Li Ke), Vivian Hsu (Li-An), and Duncan Lai (Hank) to return as well. Following the death of their characters in season 1, David Yao-Qing Wang (Mo Qi-Feng), Ke-Xi Wu (Belle), and Jun Kunimura (Mr. Watanabe) may not return in the potential season 2.

Dream Raider Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends astoundingly as Qi-Feng tries his best to open the gate of the Abyss of Consciousness for his wife Li-An to come back to the real world. Even though the scientist garners the nerve impulses of thousands of individuals to complete his experiment, he fails miserably and his efforts end with his death. After Qi-Feng’s death, Cheng reconciles with An-Ya, which opens the Abyss for the neural engineer to return to the real world. Li-An, however, decides to stay back in the Abyss. When the father and daughter cherish their togetherness, Li Xiao bids adieu to his daughter, who leaves for Singapore with Li’s ex-wife and her new partner. Right before the end of the season, Li-An opens her eyes, indicating her come back to the real world.

If renewed, the second season may clarify whether Li-An really comes back to the real world. If she does, we can expect the potential sophomore season to portray the reasons behind Li-An’s change of heart. An-Ya may get together with Li Xiao, who may deal with his daughter’s absence in his life. Since the truth behind Qi-Feng’s fake death is unraveled, Cheng may not return to prison and spend his time with his daughter. We can also expect the trio of Cheng, An-Ya, and Li Xiao to continue using the dream raiding technology to solve ambiguous crimes in the potential second season.

Read More: Dream Raider Ending, Explained