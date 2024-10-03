Dustin Hoffman to Star in Alex Vlack’s ‘The Revisionist’

Alex Vlack has secured a legendary actor to lead his feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Dustin Hoffman has joined the filmmaker’s thriller drama, ‘The Revisionist.’ The project’s filming began in Kentucky in September. Vlack also wrote the screenplay. The plot revolves around four writers who all use one another to share their stories, paving the way for disastrous personal harm with great dramatic effect.

Hoffman, a two-time Academy Award winner, portrayed Nush “The Fixer” Berman in Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project ‘Megalopolis’ and lent his voice to Shifu in the animated comedy film ‘Kung Fu Panda 4.’ His recent credits include Bill in ‘Sam & Kate,’ Eugene in Mayim Bialik’s ‘As They Made Us,’ Doctor Green in the crime drama ‘Into the Labyrinth,’ and Harold in Noah Baumbach’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories.’

Hoffman’s last television outing was the historical drama series ‘Medici: Masters of Florence’ (2016-2019), in which he played Italian banker Giovanni de’ Medici. His upcoming projects include Daniel Roher’s feature directorial debut, ‘Tuner,’ and Peter Greenaway’s drama film ‘Luca Mortis,’ also starring Sofia Boutella and Helen Hunt.

Vlack wrote and co-directed ‘Still Bill,’ a feature documentary on the legendary musician Bill Withers. It premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) in 2009 and won several awards. He also wrote and produced the short film ‘High Falls,’ starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Peter Sarsgaard, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kentucky served as a filming location for many popular films, such as Ethan Hawke‘s ‘Wildcat,’ Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ Drew Barrymore’s ‘The Stand In,’ and Jen McGowan’s ‘Rust Creek.’ Ritesh Gupta’s upcoming debut directorial feature, ‘Red Mask,’ will also be shot in the state.

