Dutton Ranch Episode 5 Recap: Peaceful Find Peace

Created by Chad Feehan, Paramount+’s ‘Dutton Ranch‘ steps out of the hills of Montana and marches into the sunny, flattened plains of Rio Paloma, in Texas. As a sequel and spinoff to ‘Yellowstone,’ the western drama series focuses on Beth and Rip‘s journey of redefining themselves, both as a couple and as ranchers. In the previous episode, Rip had to make the difficult decision of killing all of his cows before the disease could turn into an epidemic. At the same time, Carter seeks out a new job with an unusual rancher, not knowing what is about to come knocking. In this episode, titled ‘Peaceful Find Peace,’ all members of the Dutton family are forced to adjust to whatever life throws at them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rip Starts Over at the 10 Petal Ranch

‘Dutton Ranch’ episode 5 begins with Rip and Beth silently looking at their ranch, a ranch that used to be full of cows and calves. Despite being forced to start from scratch for a second time, though, neither seems to let that pressure reflect on their face. It seems that Rip already has a plan for what he needs to do next, but Beth doesn’t seem to like it too much. Still, with money still being a major concern, Rip has no choice but to befriend a force that has so far been an adversary: the 10 Petal Ranch. With Everett’s help, Rip finds himself straight at Beulah’s office, and it doesn’t take much to impress her, considering that he ran a ranch much bigger than this for more than 20 years. Most interestingly, though, Rip chooses to lie about the status of his ranch and instead claims that he will be managing both his and Beulah’s at once.

Rip’s new job begins at the crack of dawn the following day, with Beth once again wondering if this was the correct move. While she can easily get a top rung job at any major metropolitan city, that would mean bidding the world of ranching, and more importantly, Rip, goodbye. With that option out of the window, Rip makes his exit, only a short while before Carter, too, sneaks out. He’s been pretending to go to school this entire time, but in reality, he much prefers spending time at Dwight’s ranch. At 10 Petal Ranch, Rip seems to have a magnetic presence from the moment he sets foot into the cowhands’ hostel. Though this change in leadership comes as a surprise to Chet, he doesn’t even have room to complain as Rip starts getting the team into shape.

Beth Refuses to Stay Low and Digs Deeper Into the Jacksons’ Past

Meanwhile, at Dutton Ranch, Beth gets to planning as well, starting with a deep dive into the Jackson family’s history. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Beulah’s land has seen its fair share of bloodshed and chaos, not unlike the Yellowstone. Zacharaiah, who doesn’t have much work left to do now that the cattle’s gone, is still there to support the family through tough times. Good news comes alongside Everett, who’s here to deliver the horse that Beth rescued in episode 1. In a way, the horse, stronger and healthier than ever, serves as a symbol of Beth refusing to give up, no matter how tough the going gets. Elsewhere, Carter takes Oreana on a mini-date to the leopard cage at Dwight’s, though it is cut short by the Jackson bodyguard, who is once again given orders to bring her back home.

At 10 Petal, the ranching exercises don’t seem to be going too well, and Rip now understands what Beulah means by the inefficiency that has taken hold of her system. At the root of the trouble lies Chet, upon whom the job was thrust. Rip, who isn’t familiar with the larger family lore, wastes little time in firing Chet from the ranch, all the while fishing for information about a certain Wes, who has gone missing. While we don’t know yet whether Rip has pieced the fact together that Wes is the man whose body he dumps in episode 1, it is apparent that he smells something fishy is going on.

Dwight Becomes a Victim of Police Brutality

As night falls, Dwight advises Carter to no longer keep this job a secret, as his parents are only doing this for his best interests. This conversation is short-lived, however, as the sound of police sirens puts both Dwight and Carter into action. While the latter tries to distract the police, the former runs to his leopard shelter, which is the most likely reason the cops are here. By the time Carter is able to make it there himself, however, it is too late. Dwight lies there at the edge of the cage, shot from behind and breathing his last. Though Carter protests what is clearly an act of police brutality, he is promptly shut down and arrested. Elsewhere, Chet meets up with Joaquin, furious that he’s been fired, given how much he knows about the business. However, Joaquin threatens him back, reminding him that whatever has happened to Wes can very well happen to him.

That night, Rip is invited to have dinner with Beulah, and there he recounts some of his fondest memories with the Duttons, including how long he has been in love with Beth. Elsewhere, though, Beth seems to have solidified a plan of her own, and it begins the moment Rip leaves 10 Petal. Not long after, Beth herself visits the ranch, ready to talk with Beulah over some wine. The conversation begins with the subject of history, but very quickly turns towards Beth’s real interest: getting hired at 10 Petal. She claims that 10 Petal has been plagued with poor business strategies that are bleeding them dry, and while she doesn’t expect a payment now, she promises a bumper profit in return for a 20% cut from it.

Beth Joins the Top Leagues of Beulah’s Ranch

Though Beulah is taken aback by how quickly the Dutton couple has settled into her ecosystem, it is not an unwelcome surprise. Though Joaquin isn’t too keen when he learns about the change in this dynamic, he isn’t exactly in a position to push back. Elsewhere, Carter meets with the town sheriff for a third time, except now the air feels different. The sheriff’s goal is to keep the police murder of Dwight hushed up, and for that, he strikes a deal with Carter to make his detainment also disappear from the records.

Though Carter is heartbroken about the death of his friend, he understands that this is the world he has to adjust to. Later that night, when Beth returns home, Rip decides it’s time to come clean about the body he discovered and dumped. While both of them now know that the Jacksons are hiding something big, it doesn’t deter their ambition in the slightest, at least for now.

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