In the final episode of ‘Dynasty’ season 3, things take a crazy turn at Fallon’s bachelorette party. Sam gets married to a stripper he meets there. Fallon and his friends dangerously discover two snakes at the hotel they’re staying in. Back in Atlanta, Anders wants to know more about his past while Alexis and Jeff explore new highs in their dynamic. With the fourth season finally returning to the screen, Fans must be scouring the internet for details about the upcoming season premiere. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Dynasty’ Season 4 Episode 1!

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Dynasty’ Season 4 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show is slated to follow a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Friday. Each episode will be approximately 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the season premiere of ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 1 as and when it airs on The CW. You can make a note of the timeslot mentioned above to catch the show on TV. Other options include watching the show online on The CW’s official website or The CW app, where the newest episode drops sometime after its network broadcast. Fans have the option of watching the premiere even if they don’t have a cable connection. You can go to websites such as DirecTV and FuboTV and catch the newest episodes of season 4 live. Others can rent or purchase the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. The show is also available on Netflix, and users can access the first three seasons here.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

According to showrunner Josh Reims, the fourth season would cover the final two episodes of the third season, which didn’t air on the network. Season 4 episode 1, titled ‘That Unfortunate Dinner,’ will open up with the last season’s ending, where we saw Fallon all set to tie the knot with Liam. Considering the complications that always present themselves in the show, it is hard to tell whether the wedding will come through.

Nevertheless, as Fallon and Liam prepare for the grand occasion, they will receive unsought advice from Alexis. This will, in turn, coax Fallon into doubting her credibility. Alexis and Jeff will show off their new relationship through a photoshoot. Speaking of relationships, Blake will exhibit genuine determination to work on his relationship with Cristal. Unfortunately, things fall apart in Season 3, where both of them end up cheating on one another. In the meantime, Dominique will struggle with her new fashion line and seek assistance from unexpected sources.

As far as Sam’s current state of affairs is concerned, Culhane will provide him advice. Sam is currently married to Ryan, a stripper who he met at Fallon’s bachelorette party. The new season will hopefully shed more light on their marriage. Finally, Anders will discover shocking information about his past, and Adam will confess in front of Kirby, which will bring in surprising results. It has been teased that their relationship will not run smoothly. This will have a lot to do with Kirby’s ex Oliver and Adam’s far-fetched ambitions. You can watch the trailer for season four here!

