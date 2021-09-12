In episode 18 of ‘Dynasty’ season 4, Cristal’s brother Beto makes an entry after a long period of unannounced disappearance. His primary objective is to seek control over his father, and now, he wants Cristal to side with him. Fallon, in the meantime, is unsure about the person Amanda is. For an overall picture of this week’s episode, you can rely on our recap. Now, you can check out what ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 19 has in store!

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 19 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show rolls out new episodes every Friday. The fourth season comprises 22 episodes that run for approximately 42 minutes each.

Where to Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Online?

You can catch ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 19 when it airs on The CW at the given date and time. If you miss the TV broadcast, you can go to The CW’s official website or The CW app, where new episodes land after they finish screening on the network. In addition, you can even live-stream the upcoming episode on YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, and FuboTV.

Moreover, episodes of ‘Dynasty’ season 4 are available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Currently, only the first three seasons are available on Netflix, but season 4 is likely to arrive on the streamer in Q3 2021.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Spoilers

In the nineteenth episode titled ‘Everything Looks Wonderful, Joseph’ Dominique will revisit a chapter in her past. It will be caused by the return of an old friend. Blake will exert dominion upon Amanda, but she has other plans in store that might directly clash with his plans Sam and Culhane will share a secret with the Carringtons. Lastly, Fallon will take a journey quite unexpectedly!

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 18 Recap

In episode 18 of season 4, titled ‘A Good Marriage in Every Sense,’ Cristal’s brother forces himself back into her life after having disappeared for a long time. She had left him messages regarding her cancer, but he never answered back. He is now trying to gain her support in fighting against their father. Cristal decides to cut off all contact with her father. Beto secretly steals the evidence in Sam’s possession after Cristal tells him to keep it.

Beto turns their father in, after which he appoints Cristal to look after the family business. Meanwhile, Fallon is not sure about Amanda’s identity and credibility as a person. Colin finds out that Judge Whitley had filed a restraining order against Amanda for stalking. When Fallon presents this to Amanda, her sister tells her that she was having a romantic affair with the Judge. When the affair threatened to leak, she filed a restraining order against Amanda to protect the cases they’d been working on.

While going through her father’s things, Kirby uncovers a flash drive that Anders insisted she watched when he was no longer here. lecture, he also givers a valuable piece of information. He sends her an address to a woman named Victoria and tells her this will change her life forever. Kirby then finds out that she is his estate lawyer and not anyone she’s related to. Anders transferred his life savings over to Kirby. Now, he’s handing them to her for insurance and protection.

