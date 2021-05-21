In the second episode of ‘Dynasty’ season 4, Liam and Fallon get ready to accept each other for life. But the wedding bells sound more like sirens signaling impending danger. Evan enters the venue and creates a violent ruckus everywhere. Kirby, unfortunately, becomes his first target as she is brutally stabbed and left to die. In case you want to read more about the episode, you can take a quick look at the recap section. With little time left for the premiere of the upcoming episode, here’s everything we can expect from ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 3!

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show drops new episodes every Friday, and each episode is approximately 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the third episode of ‘Dynasty’ season 4 during the time it airs on The CW. You can go to The CW’s official website or The CW app, where new episodes drop after they finish airing on the network. In addition, you can even live-stream the series on DirecTV and FuboTV, where you might also come across its previous seasons. You can additionally rent or purchase the episodes of ‘Dynasty’ on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. The show is available on Netflix, accessible to subscribers here.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

After ‘Dynasty’ season 4’s exciting second episode, we should now be prepared for the drama to climb up a few notches as Kirby has been found unconscious with Adam standing over her body. In the upcoming episode 3, titled ‘The Aftermath,’ Anders will try to make sense of this unusual predicament, and the engaged couple will be preparing for the next step. But trouble will swiftly catch up, compelling Fallon to use her creativity to fix things. Elsewhere, Jeff will make an agreement with Alexis. However, he will still doubt her intentions and approach Culhane for help. Finally, Cristal will make a shocking decision. Here’s a promo for the third episode!

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 2 titled ‘Vows Are Still Sacred,’ Fallon and Liam get ready to exchange vows as their wedding day finally arrives. The bride is psyched to talk to her father, Blake, as he sits her down for a discussion. But, to her disappointment, he does not have anything fatherly or encouraging to tell her. Instead, he learns that Alexis and Jeff have covered his loan. And in exchange, they’re taking the house as collateral which infuriates Blake.

Having no other option, he tries to get a loan from Fallon, who later decides to step away and get married somewhere else. Kirby goes inside to fetch her shoes when Evan shows up and attacks her. He barges into the wedding and attempts to kill every person in the room. When Blake tries to stop him, both of them collapse on the floor. Meanwhile, Alexis talks to Dominique, and they fix up an agreement to work together. Anders plans to bust Adam, but his brain goes haywire when he sees him over Kirby’s body. It is not revealed whether she’s alive or dead.

