Dynasty Season 4 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

The penultimate episode of the fourth season of The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ leaves several questions in the minds of viewers, mainly because of a shocking development in Fallon Carrington and Liam Ridley’s marriage. As usual, we can expect the Carringtons to go to extreme lengths to maintain their family name and fortune. If you want your memory of the previous episode refreshed, you can head straight to the recap section. Now, let’s dive into what’s in store for us in the ultimate installment of season 4, i.e., episode 22!

Dynasty Season 4 Finale Release Date

‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 22 will premiere on October 1, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. The one-hour finale would wrap up the season. However, this is not the end of the road, as the network renewed the popular show for the fifth season on February 3, 2021.

Where To Watch Dynasty Season 4 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Dynasty’ season 4 episode 22 of ‘Dynasty’ at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can watch the episode online on The CW’s official website or The CW app for free on the next day. You can also live-stream the episode on FuboTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Spectrum. You can even buy/rent both the latest and older episodes on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu. You can watch season 4 on Netflix after it premieres in its entirety on October 22, 2021.

Dynasty Season 4 Finale Spoilers

Episode 22 of season 4 is titled ‘Filled With Manipulations and Deceptions.’ The finale will likely address Fallon and Liam’s turbulent marriage, with Fallon asking Amanda for help. In a desperate bid to be his wife, Eva may make a big move on Liam. Kirby may put her copy of the book of secrets to use, bringing chaos to the Carringtons’ lives. Blake’s political conference at La Mirage might not go as planned, revealing his dark secrets and putting him and Cristal in danger.

As Sam, Kirby, and Culhane get ready for the opening of The Sahara Club, things will not be as they seem. The question of Alexis’ marriage also hangs in the balance and might be addressed in the season 4 finale. Additionally, Jeff’s worsening health will come into the spotlight again. As fans of ‘Dynasty’ very well know, plot twists and dramatic revelations are the spine of the show, and we expect nothing less from the final episode of the season.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21 Recap

The penultimate episode of season 4 is titled ‘Affairs of State and Affairs of the Heart.’ It begins with Fallon and Liam going on a much-needed getaway. However, things go for a toss when Liam discovers that Fallon had cheated on him with Colin when the couple had been on their ‘break’. Fallon herself confesses the same to Liam. An emotional conversation later, the couple seems to be on the verge of separation as Liam refuses to forgive her. However, it is apparent that Fallon’s assistant Eva deliberately manipulated the couple and wedged a misunderstanding between them.

Eva is seen smiling at a scrapbook full of photos of herself and Liam, and her motives are revealed to simply be an obsession with him. Meanwhile, Blake contemplates dropping out of the senatorial race when the lieutenant governor promises to get him the land he so desperately wants, provided he makes his exit. However, he decides to stay in the race, ruffling some political feathers. Kirby reveals to Culhane the insurance left behind by Anders and shows him the Carringtons’ book of secrets. The two burn the book, but unbeknownst to Culhane, Kirby keeps a copy with her.

Elsewhere, Brady receives his share of assets from Dom as their divorce formalities proceed. However, he refuses to take the money, asking for a second chance instead. Later, Dom informs Alexis of these developments. However, once she departs, Brady emerges from within the house, indicating that he is double-crossing Dom. Alexis promises him that they will take down Dom once and for all and acquire a sizeable chunk of her wealth.

