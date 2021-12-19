Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Dynasty’ is returning with a new season so you might be curious about everything that it is bringing to the table. It essentially revolves around two of America’s most elite and wealthiest families that harbor an eternal hunger for power. As their children become entangled with one another, things increasingly get intense. If you love this show and are awaiting the fifth season, we’d like to give you important updates about its first episode!

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Dynasty’ season 5 episode 1 will release on December 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show is expected to release new hour-long episodes every Monday.

Where to Watch Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can catch ‘Dynasty’ season 5 episode 1 when it airs on The CW at the given date and time. If you miss the TV broadcast, you can go to The CW’s official website or The CW app, where new episodes land after they finish screening on the network. In addition, you can even live-stream the upcoming episode on YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, and FuboTV. Moreover, episodes of ‘Dynasty’ season will be available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Currently, only the first three seasons are available on Netflix, but season 4 is likely to arrive on the streamer in Q3 2021.

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The fifth season premiere is titled ‘Let’s Start Over Again.’ The episode will focus on the aftermath of the fallout that consumes Blake’s gala. Things will seem to have settled, so Blake and Cristal will move on to the next chapter that awaits them. They might devise a strategy for the next part of Blake’s campaign. His dream of being the governor of Colorado will still remain intact despite major tribulations that repeatedly thwarted his process.

Meanwhile, Liam will be needing emotional support from Sam and Kirby. Alexis will be adamant about proving her innocence. She will face a tough time in prison, but her drive to price herself innocent will override everything else. Amanda will want to find the killer while Adam’s suspicions will be focused on her. Her attention, on the other hand, will be on Adam Meanwhile, Jeff will feel better while Dominique will doubt Jeff’s words about being sick. Culhane might begin to believe in Jeff’s suspicions.

Dynasty Season 5 Cast

The cast of season 5 includes Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, the daughter of a billionaire. Daniella Alonso portrays Cristal Jennings Carrington, Blake’s third wife, who was friends with his second wife before she died. Elaine Hendrix essays the roles of Alexis Carrington Colby, Blake’s and Jeff’s ex-wife. Rafael de La Fuente plays Samuel Josiah “Sammy Jo” Jones Carrington, nephew of Blake’s second wife Cristal, and also Steven Carrington’s ex-husband.

Other cast members include Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington, Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, and many more.

