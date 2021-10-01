Dynasty Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Reboots of television shows can often be tricky— they can either do really well or struggle to make a mark. With that said, The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ has had its ups and downs, but it has delivered four complete seasons to date. Developed by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, the soap opera is based on the eponymous show from the 1980s. The series revolves around wealthy families of Atlanta, Georgia, and their interpersonal drama as they compete for control.

The drama first premiered on October 11, 2017. Despite being a reboot of a legendary show, The CW iteration received a lukewarm response from the critics. While they noted that the series is a guilty pleasure that packs oodles of glam and drama, yet it failed to live up to the charm of the original show. A few people even felt that the storylines are sometimes too hard to believe, making it difficult to relate to. Moreover, the fourth season leaves things quite vague, and fans are now anxious to know if there will be a season 5. Well, we’ve got the scoop!

Dynasty Season 5 Release Date

‘Dynasty’ season 4 landed on May 7, 2021, on The CW, with the season concluding on October 1, 2021. The fourth installment has 22 episodes that run for approximately 40–43 minutes each.

As for the fifth season, you would be happy to know that the series has been confirmed to return for another outing. The announcement came early on February 3, 2021, even before season 4 arrived. The soap opera was a part of a mega order placed by the network, which saw 12 shows being greenlit simultaneously. This included ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Legacies,’ and ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,’ to name a few. A solid reason for this decision was that The CW wanted to maintain a stable roster as the pandemic severely affected film and television production.

Pop your best bubbly. #Dynasty has been RENEWED for Season 5! pic.twitter.com/GK2pvZm5Z5 — Dynasty (@cw_dynasty) February 4, 2021

In January 2021, the Chairman and CEO of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, said, “Right now, we’re probably going to stay the status quo down the line with everything we have because a) they’re working and b) I’d rather have a known quantity on the air than an unknown quantity.” The early renewal also helped production teams get a much-needed headstart so that the shows could eventually return to their usual schedule.

The fifth season is slated to air in the 2021-2022 broadcast schedule, which means we won’t have to wait too long. However, a premiere date has not yet been disclosed, which is understandable given the uncertainties that have to be dealt with. If we take into account the release pattern of the show, new installments arrive annually in October and run through May the following year. But that is not the case with season 4, which returned after a year, thereby almost reversing the broadcast cycle.

If getting the early go-ahead has helped the cast and crew recover some lost time, we might see the new edition land in early 2022. So, to wrap up, we expect ‘Dynasty’ season 5 to release sometime in Q1 2022. Usually, each iteration of the series has 22 episodes, with season 3 being the only exception. Similarly, we expect the upcoming installment to have an episode count of 22, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Read More: Shows Like Dynasty