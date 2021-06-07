Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy TV anime. It follows Shiki Granbell, a human boy from the Planet Granbell, who embarks on an incredible adventure with Rebecca Blugarden and Rebecca’s android cat Happy. He learns that his adoptive grandfather Ziggy was the Demon King, who unsuccessfully tried to find Mother, the goddess who created the entire universe. Shiki has always looked up to his grandfather. Realizing that he has discovered something that even Ziggy couldn’t accomplish, he decides to make it his own mission. The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 10 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 10, titled ‘The Great Naked Escape,’ is set to premiere on June 13, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan in Fall 2021.

Edens Zero Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, after learning from a severely damaged Happy that Rebecca has been kidnapped and taken to Planet Guilst, Shiki and Pino head back to Edens Zero. As the ship is about to go into fast drive, Weisz makes it known that he is on the ship and has brought a guest with him. She introduces herself as Homura and reveals that she also has an Ether Gear, which Witch seems to recognize.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Rebecca and several other B-Cubers have been captured by members of the mercenary gang known as Rogue Out. Someone claiming to be Sister leads the outfit, and B-Cubers are being taken to Guilst to be handed over to a lecherous toad-like alien named Illega, who intends to petrify them and turn them into pieces of stone furniture.

After landing on Guilst, Rebecca and the other girls become terrified when they see a dying girl. Their captors tell them that this happens to any captive in Guilst who tries to escape their masters. Illega puts the B-Cubers in a room and fills it with some type of foam that dissolves their clothes. Meanwhile, Shiki and the others find “Sister” in an old church. In episode 10, Shiki might have to fight Sister’s soldiers to rescue Rebecca. Homura might reveal herself to be the user of Soul Blade Ether Gear. The Rogue Out leader might turn to be the fake Sister, who has kept the real one captive.

