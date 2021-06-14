Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy TV anime based on the original manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘). The story revolves around Shiki Granbell, a human boy who grows up in the theme-park planet Granbell. Circumstances compel him to leave Granbell and ventures out to explore the rest of Sakura Cosmos and beyond with semi-popular social media influencer Rebecca Blugarden. After learning that his adoptive grandfather, the Demon King Ziggy, tried to find the location of Mother, the creator of the universe, he makes his life’s mission to find her. The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 11 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 11, titled ‘Sister Ivry,’ is set to premiere on June 20, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan in Fall 2021.

Edens Zero Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Witch tells Pino that while the appearance of this Sister doesn’t match with the one from Edens Zero, the identification code does and tells her to proceed with caution. Sister initially believes that Shiki and others are there to hire Rogue Out. When she learns that they are there to rescue the B-Cubers she abducted for Illega, she orders her soldiers to kill them and leave to meet with her client to solve the payment dispute.

As Shiki starts fighting the soldiers, one of them fires a missile at him. Homura steps in and cuts the projectile in half with “Soul Blade” Ether Gear, which Witch seems to recognize. Homura convinces Shiki to go rescue Rebecca and others and leave the soldiers to her. Meanwhile, Rebecca escapes with her fellow abductees’ help and by using the foam that dissolved their clothes and accessories on a glass window. Illega catches her and declares that he will keep her as a toy, but then Shiki arrives and beats the toad-like alien until Pino stops him by activating her EMP power, which also releases the other girls.

When Jinn shows up, he and Shiki start to fight as Pino takes the rescued girls to a safe location. Meanwhile, Weisz confronts Homura about her real identity, and Witch discovers that a Chronophage is heading towards Guilst. In episode 11, Shiki will likely defeat Jinn, who will probably discover that the Sister he has been working with all this while isn’t the real one.

