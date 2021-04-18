Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime. It is set in a universe that is brimming with humans, aliens, and robots. The protagonist, Shiki Granbell, is a human child who grows up in the theme park planet Granbell and hopes to make as many friends as possible. His life forever changes after he meets Rebecca Bluegarden, a semi-popular social media influencer.

The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 3 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 3, titled ‘Adventurers,’ is set to premiere on April 25, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan at a later date.

Edens Zero Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, as Rebecca explains the Sakura Cosmos to Shiki, he can’t help but think about how many new friends he will make now. He finally has a moment to reflect on what happened on Granbell and grieve for the lost friendships. Rebecca takes him to Blue Garden to register him in the adventurer’s guild. He also agrees to be her bodyguard.

They arrive at the guild headquarters, and Shiki can’t contain his excitement after seeing so many humans for the first time in his life. When he sees a hologram of Mother, he tries to pray to her before Rebecca telling him the truth. Shiki believes that he has met Mother. Overhearing their conversation, the entire room erupts in mocking laughter.

Later, Happy is kidnapped by a local delinquent. As Shiki goes after them, Rebecca has a flashback to her childhood, to the time when she and Happy met. At one point, Happy was killed in a vehicular accident, after which Rebecca brought him back in an android body. In the present time, Shiki and Rebecca manage to catch up with the delinquent. Happy transforms into dual ray guns, with which Rebecca easily takes down the delinquent and his gang. The episode ends with the first appearance of the armored space pirate, Elsie Crimson, who orders for her ship’s course to be set towards Blue Dragon after learning that Shiki is there.

In episode 3, Shiki might crash Rebecca’s ship Aqua Wing on a planet called Norma. He, Rebecca, and Happy might meet Professor Weisz, the man who infused Happy’s consciousness into his android body. More information about the power of Ether and ether gear might be revealed.

