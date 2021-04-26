Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime show that tells the story of Granbell, a human child who grows up in the theme part planet Granbell before embarking on an incredible adventure with cosmic social media influencer Rebecca Bluegarden. The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 4 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 4, titled ‘A Man Named Weisz,’ is set to premiere on May 2, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan at a later date.

Edens Zero Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Shiki meets Rebecca’s friend Clarisse Layer, who works as a receptionist at the Shooting Starlight Adventure guild. Although Shiki doesn’t have any identification, she helps him register with the guild, just like she has previously done for Rebecca. Shiki continues to be mocked for his earlier behavior by other guild members, but he keeps saying that he has a hunch that he has seen Mother before. Labilia Christy, arguably the biggest B-Tuber in the cosmos, arrives at the guild and starts mocking Rebecca. This ends up infuriating Shiki, and using his Ether Gear, he makes her float.

While they are at a restaurant, Shiki admits that he thought that a guild would be a tight-knit community. Rebecca replies that such things only happen in manga and anime. As they converse, Natsu and Lucy are seen leaving the restaurant together. Rebecca reluctantly admits that her channel is not that popular, making Shiki come up with the plan to search for Mother. He also suggests that Rebecca can make videos on the entire journey. But they will not be able to make the journey on her current ship, the Aqua Wing. So, they travel to Planet Norma to get a ship from Weisz Steiner, who operated on Happy after his accident.

Meanwhile, Elsie Crimson comes to Blue Garden looking for Shiki. When Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy find Weisz, he seems significantly younger than what Shiki has been led to believe. The episode ends with a prolepsis to 2000 years later. Two explorers find remains of two humans and the B-Tube device that belonged to Rebecca. On it, there is an inscription that reads “Edens Zero.” In episode 4, Elsie might follow Shiki to Norma. The reason behind why Weisz looks so younger might be revealed. The eponymous ship might make its first appearance in the anime.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Anime Series of All Time