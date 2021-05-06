Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime show that revolves around Shiki Granbell, a young human resident of Sakura Cosmos, and the crew of his eponymous spaceship. The story follows their journey to find Mother, the goddess who created the universe. The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 5 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 5, titled ‘Clash!! The Sibir Family’, is set to premiere on May 9, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan in Fall 2021.

Edens Zero Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, after crash-landing on Planet Norma, Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy come across a young man who claims to be Weisz, the professor they came to the planet to see. However, their Weisz is supposed to be several decades older. They save Weisz from an ambush set up by a member of the crew of the local crime boss, Sibir, but Weisz leaves them behind. Later, Rebecca figures out that they have somehow traveled back 50 years into the past and tells Shiki and Happy that they must not do anything that will affect the future.

However, they are soon attacked by Sibir and his crew, and Shiki is forced to use his powers to save himself, Rebecca, and Happy. Later, Rebecca takes them to a bar where she knows that Older Weisz frequents. They find Younger Weisz there and explain their situation, even showing him a picture of his older self. Although Weisz seems to believe them, he says that he can’t help. He carries around a mysterious box that he stole from Sibir, believing that it has money.

Shiki takes it away from him, and the electromagnetic-pulse-emitting robot inside the box gets activated. She introduces herself as E.M. Pino and claims that her master’s voice activated her. However, her memory has been wiped out. The moment she hears Sibir’s name, she undergoes a sudden change and states that the crime boss is her new master. She leaves but not before accepting Shiki’s friendship.

Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy learn about the horrible treatment that Pino has received from Sibir from the B-Cube device she leaves behind. Upon learning that Pino is from their time, Shiki and others decide to help her. In episode 5, Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy might try to rescue Pino from Sibir’s gang. They will likely attack Sibir’s main hideout, prompting a battle between Shiki and Sibir. Weisz will probably be there as well and might try to escape with Pino.

