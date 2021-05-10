Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime show. It tells the story of Shiki Granbell, a human child who grows up in the theme-park planet Granbell amidst robots. He meets a fellow human for the first time when Rebecca Bluegarden lands on the planet along with the robotic cat Happy. Circumstances compel Shiki to leave the planet with them. He eventually becomes an adventurer and starts looking for Mother, the goddess who created the universe.

The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 6 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 6, titled ‘The Skull Fairy,’ is set to premiere on May 16, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan in Fall 2021.

Edens Zero Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, after finding out that Sibir abuses Pino and that the EMP Robot is from their timeline, Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy decide to rescue her. Meanwhile, Pino returns to Sibir, who threatens to rip out her other leg. Weisz, who has been hiding and listening, comes out and declares that he will be taking Pino. As an agitated Sibir prepares to retaliate, Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy arrive. Shiki easily defeats Sibir’s regular lackeys but then is surprised by Sibir’s hydraulic press. He survives and falls into the basement, where he finds all of Sibir’s discarded robots. Among them, some are of the model that Michael was. He tries to repair one of them but discovers that he never had the ability.

He breaks through the floor and saves Rebecca from the Foote Brothers. Meanwhile, Sibir in his Knight’s Gear chases after Weisz, who has mistakenly taken Happy with him. Shiki catches up with them and throws Sibir out of the gear. He defeats Sibir but gets caught by Sibir’s bird familiar, which then proceeds to activate the self-destruct sequence in the gear. Fortunately, Pino activates her powers and neutralizes the gear. Weisz knocks Sibir out, and Pino accepts Shiki’s friendship. The episode ends as Elsie nears Norma. It is shown that the interior of her ship is now covered with organic material.

In episode 6, Shiki and his friends will likely be captured by Elise and her crew after successfully escaping from Norma. The nature of the organic growth inside Elise’s ship, the Skull Fairy, might be revealed. Elise might challenge Shiki, which will likely lead to a confrontation between them.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Anime Series of All Time