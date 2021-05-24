Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime. The story follows the adventures of Shiki Granbell and the rest of the crew of the eponymous spaceship. Shiki grew up in the theme park planet Granbell, surrounded by robots. When Rebecca Blugarden comes to Granbell, she is the first fellow human he has ever seen. Circumstances force him to leave the planet with her. he subsequently becomes an adventurer and starts looking for Mother, the deity who created the universe. The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. The pilot episode officially aired on Japanese TV on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Edens Zero Episode 8 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 8, titled ‘Wind Howls on the Highway,’ is set to premiere on May 30, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Japanese viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ with Original Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. The episodes will be available for viewers outside Japan in Fall 2021.

Edens Zero Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Shiki fights against the skull-faced Elsie, and for the first time since he left Granbell, he genuinely struggles against an opponent. Her tentacles don’t allow him to get close, grabbing him in mid-air and slamming him against the walls. Shiki recalls his adoptive grandfather and their training sessions. He even has a flashback to the moment the Demon King passed away. The skull-faced Elsie reveals to him that even Ziggy wasn’t able to reach Mother. This inspires Shiki, making him realize that he now has an opportunity to do something that even his grandfather hadn’t accomplished.

Meanwhile, a large fleet of the Interstellar Union Army approaches the Skull Fairy. Its commander, Justice, hopes to capture Elsie. After unlocking new components of his powers, Shiki defeats the skull-faced Elsie. After he reunites with his friends, the real Elsie contacts them and explains that the ship has become infested with a copying parasite species called Neetal S4. She gives the Skull Fairy to Shiki, just as she has promised to Ziggy. Later, she distracts Justice and his soldiers, so Shiki and his friends can escape.

While cleaning the ship, the adventurers find Ziggy’s room. When Shiki sits on his grandfather’s throne, he becomes the new owner of the ship. Witch Regret, one of the Four Shining Stars that followed Ziggy, reveals herself and proceeds to clean the ship of the infestation. She then activates the Skull Fairy’s true form, the warship Edens Zero. In episode 8, Shiki and the group might learn about the other Shining Stars from Witch. They might come to know that one of them, Sister, is currently on Blue Garden and try to find her while they are on the planet of adventurers.

