Edens Zero Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy adventure TV anime. It revolves around Shiki Granbell and the rest of the crew of the eponymous spaceship. They are traversing across the cosmoses in search of Mother, the goddess who created the universe. The world of ‘Edens Zero’ is brimming with various forms of life — from humans to robots to aliens.

Shiki, a human, was originally under the care of his grandfather, the robot demon king Ziggy. After Ziggy’s apparent demise and facing what seems like hostility from the rest of the robot residents of his home planet Granbell, Shiki leaves with semi-popular cosmic social media influencers Rebecca Bluegarden and her robotic feline companion, Happy. It is only after learning that Ziggy tried and failed to find Mother that Shiki embarks on his own search. If you have already watched the first season and are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Edens Zero,’ we got you covered.

Edens Zero Season 2 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ season 1 part 2 premiered with 13 episodes on November 24, 2021, on Netflix. The inaugural season has 25 episodes in total. The first 12 of them became available on the streaming platform on August 26, 2021. The season originally aired on Nippon TV in Japan from April 11, 2021, to October 3, 2021. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihira and Yuuji Suzuki helming the directorial team and Mitsutaka Hirota handling the script and series composition duties. Suzuki passed away on September 9, 2021.

As for ‘Edens Zero’ season 2, this is what we know. In early October 2021, it was revealed through the official ‘Edens Zero’ TV anime Twitter account that the series would continue. The tweet also mentioned that an “important announcement” was coming. Fans likely hoped that it was about the release date of the sophomore season. Unfortunately, it was through this announcement that the world came to know about Suzuki’s passing.

‘Edens Zero’ season 1 ends with clips that can only be from the upcoming season. This includes Shiki’s confrontation with Drakken Joe and Ziggy’s resurrection, indicating that season 2 probably is in development. The first season adapts from the Intro to Sun Jewel Arcs of the source material. As the clips demonstrate, season 2 is set to adapt the remaining chapters of the Sakura Cosmos Saga before probably venturing into Aoi Cosmic Saga. Considering all this, ‘Edens Zero’ season 2 might come out sometime in 2022.

Edens Zero Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Shiki defeats Kurenai’s Dragoon using her own missile. Nino shuts down Kurenai’s Punisher robot army. Later, Cedric beats up and captures Kurenai. The crew of Edens Zero grieves over Valkyrie’s passing, and Homura replaces her as one of the Shining Stars. The season ends as Shiki and the others decide to keep searching for Mother.

In season 2, Shiki and the others must face Drakken Joe and his crew from the Belial Gore. Ziggy will resurrect as an evil entity, determined to establish robotic supremacy across the universe. Rebecca’s Ether Gear will continue to develop, and the heroes will start finding relics that can lead them to Mother.

