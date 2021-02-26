Created by Yesmer Uribe and Gerardo Pérez, ‘El Final del Paraíso’ is a crime drama series that follows Catalina, the new director of DEA in Columbia. Unbeknownst to her, Yésica Beltrán, her arch-nemesis, is growing in power and has now developed a devastating plan that she wants to put into action. With Mano Negra’s assistance, the villains successfully infiltrate DEA. Catalina is unaware that she is working with her arch-enemy, which can eventually prove to be disastrous.

As the story progresses, the complex relationship between the characters leads to several unexpected twists and turns, which can keep viewers at the edge of their seats till the very end. ‘El Final del Paraíso’ season 1 was received positively by the critics, but there was also some criticism over the show’s conclusion. However, it has managed to garner a loyal fanbase that is waiting for another season. This brings us to the crucial question: Will there ever be ‘El Final del Paraíso’ season 2? Well, here’s everything we know.

El Final del Paraíso Season 2 Release Date

‘El Final del Paraíso’ season 1 was premiered on Telemundo on August 13, 2019, and concluded on December 9, 2019. It consists of eighty-two episodes with a runtime of 44 minutes each.

The first season was a massive success, and every single episode in season 1 attracted over one million viewers in the U.S alone. 1.61 million people were glued to their screens to watch the season finale, which speaks volumes about the show’s influence. Moreover, season 1 ends on an intense cliffhanger, leaving enough room for the creators to expand the show beyond the first season. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation about its renewal. If the show gets renewed for another season soon, we can expect ‘El Final del Paraíso’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

El Final del Paraíso Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘El Final del Paraíso’ is headlined by Carmen Villalobos who plays the role of Catalina Santana. She is best-known for the telenovela ‘Sin senos no hay paraíso’. Kimberly Reyes appears as Yésica Beltrán “La Diabla” and Valeria Montes. Fabián Ríos essays the role of Albeiro Marín. He is popular for his roles in ‘Tierra De Reyes’ and ‘ Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso’.

The cast also includes Catherine Siachoque as Hilda Santana, Stefanía Gómez as Vanessa Salazar, Stephania Duque as Mariana Sanín and Roberto Manrique as Santiago Sanin. Almost all of the main cast is likely to reprise their respective roles.

El Final del Paraíso Season 2: What can it be About?

Season 1 of ‘El Final del Paraíso’ introduces viewers to the complex characters and a world of crime and deception. In the last episode, Valeria declares Catalina Santana as the public enemy and promises strict action against Alexander Mondego and his army of killers. However, it ends on a cliffhanger with Mariana requesting her mother to look after her daughter. She agrees but tells Mariana to surrender. The season ends with both of them at a sniper’s target.

Season 2 will most likely pick up from the ending of the first season, with both Mariana and her mother at the target of a sniper, who is waiting for the right opportunity to strike. What happens after that? If any one of them gets killed, how will that impact the overall plot? Moreover, we still don’t know how long will Albeiro continue to stay ignorant of the truth. It will be interesting to watch how he reacts after facing the harsh reality. Season 1 ends on an interesting point with numerous possibilities, promising the viewers that season 2 will undoubtedly be just as good as the previous one.

Read More: Best Crime TV Shows of All Time