Netflix’s ‘Elite’ is a Spanish thriller drama series chronicling the adversities faced by three working-class teenagers as they get admitted to Las Encinas, a private school that is otherwise frequented by the wealthier class. Created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, the compelling and gripping drama opens with the accidental murder of Marina, a 16-year-old girl, resulting in chaos. A fresh take on the whodunit-style mystery, it has spawned 3 seasons so far. While the series retains several teen show clichés, it also remains intelligent enough to tweak the tried and tested formula with an element of mystery.

Fuelled by vitality, stuffed with teenage drama tropes, and backed by an ensemble cast of promising young actors and actresses, ‘Elite’ has been acclaimed by critics and general viewers alike, with some of the critics referring to the show as a guilty pleasure. While the fans are anticipating the release of the fourth season for a long time, we are here to get you up to speed about the release date, cast, and the other details of ‘Elite’ season 4.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

‘Elite’ season 3 premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2020. The third season consists of eight episodes with an average runtime of 47-56 minutes per episode.

A few months after the release of the third season, ‘Elite’ got officially renewed for a fourth season on May 22, 2020. Filming reportedly began in August 2020 but was halted within a few days as positive Covid-19 cases were found on set. On December 22, 2020, Netflix shared a tweet announcing the conclusion of filming for the fourth season!

That's a wrap on Season 4 of Elite! Until we can show you what the cast has been working so hard on, enjoy these photos pic.twitter.com/iIHENo0cTh — Netflix (@netflix) December 22, 2020

While there is no official announcement regarding the exact release date, we expect ‘Elite’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Summer 2021. Meanwhile, fans would be delighted to know that Netflix has greenlit the show for a fifth season on February 25, 2021, months before the premiere of season 4.

Elite Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

We were expecting to see a complete change of the cast, but that is certainly not the case. Instead, season 4 will most likely feature some new faces along with the old ones fans are familiar with. Fans would be happy to know that most of their favorite characters make a return in the upcoming season. In various lead roles, we may expect to see Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Claudia Salas as Rebeca, Aron Julio as Ander, Omar Ayuso as Omar, Georgina Amoros as Cayetana and Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman.

The actors that do not return on the screen include Danna Paola (Lucrecia), Alvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Ester Exposito (Carla) and Jorge Lopez (Valerio). In July 2020, the show announced the inclusion of four new actors in the cast of season 4 – Carla Diaz, Pol Granch, Manu Rios, Diego Martín, Andrés Velencoso, and Martina Cariddi.

Elite Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

Season 3 of ‘Elite’ is so far the only season of the show that ends without a cliff-hanger, revealing the story behind the murder of Polo. We come to know that Lucrecia is the accidental murderer of Polo, but she gets away scot-free as the other characters cover for her. The death of Polo is concluded to be a suicide. Lucrecia and Nadia leave for New York to pursue their university education. Carla decides to move to a boarding school and Valerio drops out of school.

The end of the final episode takes a two-month jump and sees a few characters reuniting at Las Encinas after the summer break. While there is no official plot detail that we know about the upcoming season, it may be speculated that the dynamic of the series would be substantially altered with the introduction of new cast members as well as the departure of some of the old ones.

