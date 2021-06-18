‘Elite’ is a Spanish thriller series that follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional elite school. The series begins with three new students from a working-class background struggling to fit in with the crowd. The plot thickens as one of the students is murdered. Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the teen drama originally premiered on October 5, 2018, and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Although a “guilty pleasure,” the show has impressed the viewers and critics with its writing and performances.

The series has also been praised for its nuanced handling of complex and mature concepts, including diverse sexual themes. The characters are compelling, and the script is written by one of the most celebrated writing teams of Spain’s television industry. The binge-worthy show has already got the fans clamoring for another season. So, will there be a season 5 of ‘Elite’? Let’s dig in and find out!

Elite Season 5 Release Date

‘Elite’ season 4 landed in its entirety on June 18, 2021, on Netflix. The fourth season has eight episodes with a running time of 40-54 minutes each.

With regards to the fifth installment, here is the scoop! In January 2020, the show was renewed for the fifth season along with season 4, although season 5 was formally announced on February 25, 2021. This is hardly surprising given the stellar performance of the show on Netflix. The streaming giant does not usually release ratings and viewership figures, but it was revealed in January 2019 that the first season was watched by 20 million accounts in its first month alone. With its second season, the show became one of the most followed series ever and held the 25th position globally according to the list by TV Time.

Elite fans, get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask… no, Season 4 has not premiered yet) pic.twitter.com/AUkFUcTwAa — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2021

It was reported that filming for season 5 would be carried out soon after season 4 finishes production. The fourth installment wrapped up filming just before Christmas in December 2020, and the fifth season commenced shooting in February 2021. Taking into consideration that the production team requires four months of filming and about six months of post-production, it is unlikely that we will get our hands on the upcoming season anytime before 2022. If season 5 follows its usual production and release schedule, we can expect ‘Elite’ season 5 to release sometime in early 2022.

We have more good news! The series co-creator Carlos Montero clarified that he would like to see the show carry on beyond season 5. In a conversation with Bluper (by El Español), he said, “What I have clear is that I do not want it to end. I want it to be Netflix’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ I would love it to last for many seasons.”

Elite Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The series sees a major change in its cast since season 4 introduces a new ensemble of actors. For season 5, it has been confirmed that the following cast members will reprise their roles: Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeka), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Manu Ríos (Patrick), and Pol Granch (Philippe).

In the fifth season, we will not be seeing a host of familiar faces. This includes Ester Expósito (Carla Rosón Caleruega), Danna Paola (Lucrecia “Lu” Montesinos Hendrich), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán Nunier Osuna), Andrés Velencoso (Armando), and Arón Piper (Ander Muñoz). However, André Lamoglia (Gonzalo), Valentina Zenere (Sofía), and Adam Nourou (Eric) have been added to the cast. Gonzalo, Sofía, and Eric are students at Las Encinas.

Elite Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

In the fourth season, the new principal’s daughter Ari gets entangled in a love triangle with Samuel and Guzmán. However, it is not the two boys that land her in trouble, but her younger sister Mencía’s inappropriate involvement with their father’s friend Armando. At the New Year’s Eve party, Ari sees Armando attacking her sister, so she rushes to rescue her.

However, in the process, Ari ends up getting injured severely. Fortunately, Guzmán gets there on time and tries to save Ari. As the two men get into a fight, Guzmán shoots Armando with a flare gun that ends up killing him. In the final moments of the fourth season, Rebeka and Samuel help him get rid of the body, while Ari is told that Armando ran away.

The fifth season will continue where season 4 ends. Friendships and relationships will be tested once more when the truth comes to light about Armando’s death. After the traumatic events in the fourth season, we will learn what lies in store for Ari and Mencía. With another death, trouble cannot be far behind for this group of friends. The fifth season might also mark the end of the school year that begins in season 4.

Read More: Shows Like Elite