Elizabeth Banks’ ‘The Miniature Wife’ Begins Filming in Toronto in January

Elizabeth Banks is teaming up with Matthew Macfadyen to headline Peacock’s upcoming marital dramedy series, ‘The Miniature Wife.’ Filming is slated to begin in Toronto, Canada, on January 27, 2025, and run until July 8, 2025. Banks and Macfadyen will star as Lindy and Les, respectively, a married couple who try to re-evaluate the power dynamics within their relationship, which, in a way, takes the form of a battle, in the aftermath of a technological accident.

The series is inspired by Manuel Gonzalez’s short story of the same name. Both Banks and Macfadyen serve as executive producers on the project. Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner co-created the show and will serve as showrunners and executive producers, too.

Elizabeth Banks is a three-time Emmy nominee (twice for ‘ 30 Rock’ and once for ‘ Modern Family’). Perhaps most popular for playing Effie Trinket in ‘ The Hunger Games’ movies and Gail in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films, her recent outing was in Apple TV+’s ‘The Beanie Bubble.’ For those who do not, she directed ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019) and ‘Cocaine Bear’ (2023). She will be voicing a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone in Fox Entertainment’s upcoming Flinstones animated drama series ‘Bedrock.’

Matthew Macfadyen’s first major role was Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005). However, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans on HBO’s ‘Succession,’ a role that earned him two Emmys, both for supporting actor in a drama series (2022 and 2023). He also got a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for it. We last saw him as Mr. Paradox in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (2024). He recently joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming drama series ‘Death by Lightning’ which will center on US President James Garfield, his rise to power, and his assassination. Michael Shannon will play the role of President Garfield while Macfadyen will play the role of Charles Guiteau, the guy who assassinated Garfield.

The previous credits of Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner include the Amazon Studios legal drama series ‘Goliath,’ the HBO period crime series ‘Boardwalk Empire’ and the Cinemax action series ‘Banshee.’

‘The Miniature Wife’ joins a long line of Netflix shows that have been filmed in Toronto, Canada. The most popular ones include ‘Sex/Life,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ and ‘Fubar.’ Among Netflix’s films shot at the location, the recent ones include ‘Code 8 Part II’ (2024), ‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah‘ (2023), and ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (2022).

