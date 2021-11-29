Elves Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Nisser,’ Netflix’s ‘Elves’ is a Danish-language horror series created by Stefan Jaworski. It chronicles the misadventures of Josefine Svane, a teenager who goes to the remote and spooky island of Årmandsø with her family for a Christmas holiday. Rebellious and inquisitive by nature, Josefine finds an injured baby elf and immediately takes a liking to it. However, this results in the vengeful elves attacking the humans.

With its eerie small-town setting, mysterious characters, and terrifying forest elves, the supernatural series is an entertaining watch and received praise for its concise yet intriguing storylines. In the finale of season 1, we realize a shocking truth about the fates of Josefine and Kee-Ko. Naturally, fans are curious about the future of the series as well. Will there be a second installment? Here’s everything you need to know!

Elves Season 2 Release Date

‘Elves’ season 1 premiered on November 28, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 20-26 minutes each.

With regard to season 2, here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there’s no official information regarding the fate of the supernatural horror drama. Netflix is most likely keeping track of the show’s ratings in order to determine the way forward. However, we are quite positive that it will return for a second season since the ending of the first edition clearly sets the stage for a follow-up.

In October 2020, Peter Bose, CEO and Producer at Miso Film – the company that produces the show – stated, “’Elves’ is a Christmas horror show exploring the premise ‘What if Elves were real and dangerous?’ and once again Netflix shows that they dare when others don’t. We praise that Netflix opens the doors to new genres which we couldn’t afford to develop and produce in the past in our local market.” Thus, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to assume that Netflix will want to continue reaching out to both Danish and international audiences by bringing back the series for a second round.

Moreover, the official Nordic Netflix account informed fans in the comments section that they too are hoping for the show’s renewal. Given that the production of season 1 commenced in October 2020 and landed only in November 2021, we think it’s safe to assume a late 2022 release date for season 2. Keeping in mind the time required for filming and post-production, fans can get ready for ‘Elves’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q4 2022.

Elves Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 gets greenlit, we expect most of the main cast to reprise their roles. This includes Sonja Steen (Josefine Svane), Lila Nobel (Charlotte), Peder Thomas Pedersen (Mads), and Milo Campanale (Kasper). Additionally, we also expect to see Rasmus Hammerich and Vivelill Søgaard Holm as Møller and Liv, respectively. A few fresh faces can definitely be expected to join the mix, as a possible change of locale (from Årmandsø to Copenhagen) in the potential season 2 is bound to bring about new characters.

Since Ann Eleonora Jørgensen’s Karen seemingly dies in the finale, it is unlikely that she will return if the series gets a second round. Similarly, Josiah Sarquah’s John and Anne Katrine Sund’s Lisbeth too die in the first season. But in a world full of supernatural magic, it is possible that the dead can return — so don’t be surprised if you do see them again!

Elves Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Josefine and her brother Kasper begin to take care of an injured baby elf they call Kee-Ko. But soon, the elves start attacking the humans as one of their own is missing. The situation becomes worse when Josefine accidentally kills a full-grown elf. Karen tries to sacrifice Josefine to appease the elves; however, Kee-Ko, Liv, Kasper, and Møller save her. Horrifyingly, the elves begin to eat Karen alive as the others escape. In the finale, we see Liv deciding to go with the Svanes to Copenhagen. Josefine cries since she is leaving Kee-Ko behind — she is unaware that the baby elf is hiding under her car.

If greenlit, season 2 will likely explore Josefine and Kee-Ko’s situation in Copenhagen. Josefine will definitely want to keep Kee-Ko with her. But her parents will most likely refuse her demands, fearful of what elves are capable of. On the other hand, the romance brewing between Kasper and Liv might be an important plotline. We also expect to see glimpses of Årmandsø, where Møller and the others are in an uneasy truce with the elves. Plus, we might get to know more about the lore of the elves and Årmandsø’s darkly magical history.

