ABC’s ‘Emergency Call’ is a detailed take on the exhilarating events that follow 911 emergency calls. Hosted by Luke Wilson, the show is dedicated to the heroic deeds of America’s 911 dispatchers who do what it takes to save vulnerable civilians from dangerous circumstances.‘Emergency Call’ season 1 episode 8 features women from different parts of the country who need urgent assistance from 911.

The first woman is a drunk mother speeding up her car on a street in Wasilla, Alaska. The next woman hails from New Orleans as her safety is threatened by a random intruder in her house. To know about these cases in detail, you can head to the recap section. As the next episode is about to drop, here’s what we can expect from ‘Emergency Call’ episode 9!

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Emergency Call’ season 1 episode 9 will premiere on June 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Every episode of the show is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Emergency Call season 1 episode 9 when it releases on ABC at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss its live telecast, you can stream it later on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Live-streaming options are available on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also rent/buy the episodes on Apple TV, while Hulu users can watch the show here on the platform.

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘A Grizzly Mystery,’ the 911 call takers will rush to save a distraught man whose son threatens to murder someone. This will be followed by another case featuring two campers who are possibly in danger of being attacked by a bear. The boys will be sleeping when they would begin to hear shouting and screaming noises. Elsewhere, a stolen vehicle will be reported with a 2-year-old toddler in the backseat, and the responders will also be notified about a young woman being assaulted.

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 8 Recap

‘Emergency Call’ gives us a chance to dive into the workings of a 911 emergency call and the procedure that follows. A team of rescuers, including firefighters, police, and emergency medical service teams, are dispatched as they hear about civilians being trapped in difficult situations. In the first season, we mostly see cases from Austin (Texas), New Orleans (Louisiana), Waukesha (Wisconsin), Wasilla (Alaska), and Ogden (Utah). The level of danger fluctuates from minor issues to accidents that could cause death.

In the eighth episode titled ‘Held Hostage,’ we see America’s heroes take on a woman who is drunk driving down a road in Wasilla, Alaska. Her child is seated alongside her inside the vehicle as the 911 swoops in to save them. They also rescue another woman under the threat of an intruder breaking into her residence in New Orleans. The last incident features a woman in Ogden, Utah, claiming to be sick after consuming antifreeze.

