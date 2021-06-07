Hosted by Luke Wilson, ‘Emergency Call’ is an unscripted TV series that follows America’s 911 call takers responding to emergencies all over the country. There is tremendous willpower and presence of mind needed to handle rescue operations that could unexpectedly go out of hand at any moment. In ‘Emergency Call’ season 1 episode 6, we witness a group of girls from Texas being pursued by a possible kidnapper. Other dramatic cases are featured as well. If you want to read more about it, you can refer to the recap section. Before the 7th episode of ‘Emergency Call’ releases, you can check out its particulars below!

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Emergency Call’ season 1 episode 7 will premiere on June 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Every episode of the show is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Emergency Call season 1 episode 7 as and when it airs on ABC with respect to the timeslot mentioned above. You can also watch it later on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Fans who are eager to live-stream the new episode online can do so on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Others can rent/buy the episodes on Apple TV, while Hulu subscribers can also access the show here on the streamer.

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the next episode titled ‘Planes, Trains, and Microwaves,’ the 911 will be bombarded with a series of intense calls regarding a private plane crash in Wasilla, Alaska. Elsewhere, America’s undermined heroes will attend to a car stuck on the train tracks in Ogden, Utah. They will also deal with a kid who is dangerously choking on a key in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Furthermore, a group of burglars will break into a rental house shared by a few girls in New Orleans. The residents of the house will lock themselves inside the bathroom while the raid continues in the bedroom.

Emergency Call Season 1 Episode 6 Recap

‘Emergency Call’ documents the dramatic moments that occur as America’s heroes, including firefighters, police, and emergency medical service teams, respond to a series of 911 calls. These brave men and women then narrate the most suspenseful and shocking stories centering around the calls they receive. Besides saving people, they also have to provide emotional support to those afflicted in some way or another. The first season introduces 911 dispatchers in Austin (Texas), New Orleans (Louisiana), Waukesha (Wisconsin), Wasilla (Alaska), and Ogden (Utah).

In the sixth episode titled ‘Texting Trouble,’ a group of teenage girls in Austin, Texas, are threatened by a potential kidnapper as the 911 gears up to save them. Meanwhile, a mother and her children in Wisconsin try to rescue their pet parrot from the roof of their house but get stuck in the process. Next, the 911 takes care of another case in Alaska, where a woman gets stung by a bee and goes into anaphylactic shock because of it. Finally, a gang of hikers in Austin, Texas, need help to save their injured friend. Unfortunately, these hikers are hard of hearing, so they text 911 hoping for some aid.

