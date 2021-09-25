Emily in Paris Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ is a comedy-drama that chronicles the adventures of headstrong and quirky Chicagoan Emily at her dream job as a marketing executive in Paris. Created by Darren Star (of ‘Sex and the City’ fame), the show was instantly liked by audiences and critics for its eclectic fashion and dreamy visuals.

Ever since the show was first released on October 2, 2020, fans have been bristling to know what happens to non-French speaker Emily as she faces the extreme highs and lows of work and romance in the City of Love and Lights. Clearly, a second season is necessary to expand upon Emily’s fate in the glamorous Parisian world. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2!

Emily in Paris Season 2 Release Date

‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 dropped with all ten of its episodes on October 2, 2020, on Netflix. Each episode consists of a runtime of 24-34 minutes.

As for season 2, we have great news! Netflix officially confirmed on November 11, 2020 that the show is returning for a second season. Filming for the new season began on May 3, 2021 and wrapped up by August 4, 2021. Season 2 comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 30-minutes each.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

If things go as planned, we can expect the show’s second season to hit screens by the end of 2021. Thus, fans can get ready to binge-watch ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 in late 2021.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast will be reprising their roles from season 1. Returning to our screens in season 2 are Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Lucas Bravo as her love interest Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as her strict French boss Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as her best friend Mindy Chen, Charles Martins as her other love interest Mathieu Cadault, Camille Razat as Gabriel’s girlfriend and Emily’s good friend Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Arnaud Viard as Paul Brossard.

Set to join the second season is Lucien Laviscount (of ‘Scream Queens’ fame) as banker Alfie, who as a non-French speaking Londoner bumps heads with the ambitious Emily. Jeremy O. Harris, as fashion designer Gregory Elliott Dupree, and Arnaud Binot, as nightclub owner Laurent G., are also fresh faces in the upcoming season.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees Emily navigating her job, love life, and chaotic Parisian environment. A love triangle blossoms, American ideas clash against French ones, the rampant sexism of the advertising world surfaces, fashion and career choices are questioned, and friendships are tested in the face of romantic pursuits. The first season ends with Emily, Mathieu, and Pierre celebrating their Fashion Week stunt at Gabriel’s restaurant. Emily finds a moment of joy, success, and peace before she inevitably gets pushed back into a chaotic work and love life.

Season 2 will delve deeper into Emily’s life and decisions. The complicated situation between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille will definitely be explored, as Emily will be forced into the moral dilemma of having to choose between her crush and best friend. And how will Camille react to Emily’s interest in her ex-boyfriend? “I think Camille will be mad for a little amount of time, but she really loves Emily. So she’s just going to, as an adult, just discuss that with her, and try to understand why they did this. And how are they going to manage this? Because obviously, I think Camille, anyways, wants to stay friends with Emily,” said Razzat, who plays the charming Frenchwoman Camille.

It is likely that Emily’s romantic dynamic with Mathieu will also be up for examination. There’s also Gabriel and Antoine’s restaurant deal, which allows Gabriel to stay back in Paris and potentially be with Emily but also highlights perfume mogul Antoine’s shady nature. “I think that Antoine is an untrustworthy guy and his motives… I don’t trust him. I think it’s a dangerous combination working with Gabriel,” said creator Darren Star. On the whole, we expect season 2 to have even more dramatic romance and work-related dilemmas, as befits the city of Paris.

