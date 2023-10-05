Where to Stream Eminence in Shadow Season 2? Netflix, Crunchyroll Options Explored

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ is an isekai fantasy series that is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Touzai. The show follows Minoru, a teenager fixated on the idea of becoming stronger and who works as a vigilante during the night to fight against local biker gangs. But his life comes to a tragic end following a truck accident. This turns out to be a blessing in disguise as he is reborn into a wealthy family as Cid Kagenou, in a world where magic is commonplace.

It marks the beginning of his new journey as he establishes a shadowy organization on lies hilariously not realizing that everything he made up to convince his comrades is actually true. First released on October 5, 2022, the anime is loved for its unique twist on the isekai genre. Since its second season is about to premiere, here’s all the streaming information you are going to need if you plan to watch it.

What is The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 About?

In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 1 finale, Shadow managed to single-handedly defeat Princess Iris and Beatrix following the conclusion of the Bushin festival. Perv Asshat is so embarrassed that he has to flee. After the tragic incident, a ruthless hunt for Shadow begins following the order of the King. After losing everything, Rose is offered an opportunity to work with the Shadow Garden and she decides that it’s in the best interest of the Oriana Kingdom that she accepts it.

Since the season 1 finale concluded with the end of the Bushin festival arc, season 2 will turn its attention to the Lawless City Incident. After leaving her past behind and becoming a nameless soldier in Shadow’s army, Rose will start a new journey. Meanwhile, the Major Corporate Alliance of the legacy merchants will start to become uncomfortable with the astounding growth in the influence of Mitsugoshi Ltd.

In order to benefit from their best practices, they will try to use the introduction of bills and the concept of credit to their advantage without realizing the risks involved. Eventually, counterfeit bills will become a huge headache for the Major Corporate Alliance. Elsewhere, Shadow will secretly plan a bank run with the help of an ally probably not knowing that the Cult of Diabolos has similar plans.

Is The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s current catalog of anime has some great isekai shows. Unfortunately, it does not include ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 2. If you are looking for other isekai shows we recommend streaming ‘Uncle from Another World‘ instead.

Is The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 on Hulu or Amazon Prime?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for an isekai fantasy series on the platform will be disappointed since it is not a part of its extensive catalog. But the subscribers can still enjoy the first season here. The latest installment of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ is currently unavailable on Amazon Prime. But one can still watch the first season here by purchasing it or by using the HIDIVE add-on.

Is The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 on Crunchyroll or Funimation?

Crunchyroll’s extensive catalog of anime movies and shows does not include ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 2. But subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Log Horizon‘ or ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’

The isekai fantasy series is also unavailable on Funimation as of now and it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon. People who wish to stream a series of the same genre would probably enjoy watching ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

Where to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Online?

‘The Eminence of Shadow’ season 2 has been licensed by HIDIVE for streaming outside Japan. People who wish to watch the Japanese dubbed episodes with English subtitles can head here.

